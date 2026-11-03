Ulhasnagar: Police Seize 94.39 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹2.83 Lakh, Arrest Two In Drug Trafficking Crackdown | Representational Image

Ulhasnagar: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking Ulhasnagar police have seized 94.39 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹2,83,190, and arrested two men allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade. Police have also booked the alleged supplier, identified as Kartik Pillai, who is currently absconding.

Police Receive Tip-Off About Drug Sale Near Nehru Chowk

The operation was carried out on the night of November 1 following a specific tip-off that a consignment of narcotic drugs would be brought to Nehru Chowk in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 2 for sale. The suspected spot was located behind Ayushman Arogya Kendra No. 2, near the furniture market.

Acting on the information police constable Siddharth Ramnath Gaikwad of Ulhasnagar Police Station along with his team laid a trap and raided the location. During the operation the police intercepted two men moving suspiciously in the area. A search revealed 94.39 grams of MD powder in their possession, valued at ₹2,83,190.

Two Accused Identified; Alleged Drug Supplier Named

The accused were identified as Harsh Rajesh bhai Bareiya and Ajay Dhabi. Both were immediately taken into custody. During questioning and subsequent investigation police found that the duo had allegedly procured the drug consignment from Kartik Pillai for selling it in the area.

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Following the seizure Ulhasnagar police registered a case against all three accused. While Bareiya and Dhabi have been arrested, Pillai remains at large, and a search operation has been launched to trace him.

Police are now investigating the source of the seized contraband and the possible network behind its distribution. Investigators are also examining whether the accused were operating independently or were part of a wider drug supply chain with links to other areas.

The seizure is being viewed as a significant action against the illegal sale of narcotic substances in the city. Further investigation is underway.

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