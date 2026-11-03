Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 13th Accused Suneha Pandit Remanded To Police Custody Until November 16

Mumbai Police seek further interrogation of Suneha Pandit over alleged cryptocurrency-linked financial transactions in the firing case | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: The special MCOCA court on Tuesday remanded Suneha Pandit, arrested in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody till November 16. Suneha is the sister-in-law of wanted accused Anil Pandit.

The prosecution has alleged that a bank account linked to her mobile number was allegedly used to transfer money to co-accused. The prosecution further submitted before the court that money deposited in Suneha's bank account came from a cryptocurrency wallet allegedly operated overseas by her husband, Abhishek Pandit, Anil Pandit's brother.

13th Accused Arrested In The Case

Suneha is the 13th accused arrested by Mumbai police in the case. She was apprehended on November 1 and was brought to Mumbai on Monday.

The police produced her before the special court on Tuesday afternoon and sought her custody for interrogation to know about her husband, brother-in-law and the financial trails.

Police Allege Extortion Money Trail

Seeking her custody, the police told the court that Abhishek operated a cryptocurrency wallet from overseas and that the funds deposited in it were allegedly proceeds of extortion. The money was subsequently transferred from the wallet to a local bank account linked to Suneha's mobile number.

According to the police, this bank account was used to transfer money to co-accused arrested earlier in the case. The police claimed that Suneha was aware of the transactions.

Defence Opposes Police Custody

Opposing the remand application, defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal contended that Suneha was innocent and had no connection with the crime or the alleged conspiracy. The inference drawn by the police was far-fetched, and there was absolutely no material to establish her involvement, he argued.

Mirgal further alleged that she had been arrested only to put pressure on the family and extract a confession.

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However, the court remanded her to police custody, observing that her custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate her alleged role in the conspiracy.

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