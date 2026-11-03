Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 13th Accused Suneha Pandit Sent To Police Custody Till November 16; Further Probe Underway | File Photo

Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has remanded Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody until November 16.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Suneha from Karnal in Haryana on November 1. She is the sister-in-law of Anil Pandit, whom investigators have identified as an alleged mastermind in the case.

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According to police, Suneha allegedly played a role in transferring money to other accused involved in the firing incident.

Police Probe Cryptocurrency Transactions Linked To Accused

During the hearing, the Crime Branch informed the court that funds were allegedly routed through an overseas cryptocurrency wallet operated by Suneha's husband, Abhishek Pandit.

According to PTI, investigators told the court that money collected through alleged extortion activities was transferred to the cryptocurrency wallet.

The funds were subsequently routed to a bank account linked to Suneha's mobile phone number before allegedly being distributed among the arrested accused.

Police claimed that Suneha was aware of these transactions and that her custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the extent of her involvement.

Defence Lawyer Denies Suneha Pandit's Involvement

Meanwhile, the defence advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, appearing for the accused, opposed the Crime Branch's request for police custody. Mirgal argued that Suneha was innocent and had no connection with the firing incident or any alleged conspiracy.

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The defence lawyer further alleged that Suneha had been arrested to put pressure on her family and extract a confession.

However, the special MCOCA court observed that custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate her alleged role in the conspiracy.

The court subsequently remanded her to police custody until November 16. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged conspiracy, financial transactions and the roles of other suspects.

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