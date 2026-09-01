Worli Koliwada Garbage Issue: Shiv Sena Launches Year-Long Cleanliness Campaign After Residents’ Complaints |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has stepped in to address complaints from residents of Worli Koliwada over garbage accumulation and poor sanitation, with a year-long cleanliness campaign announced for the area. Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Sachin Ahir led a cleanliness and beach clean-up drive at Worli Koliwada and the adjoining seashore on Tuesday.

Year-Long Plan Announced

Ahir said the initiative would not be limited to a one-day exercise and that a special plan would be prepared to maintain cleanliness in Worli throughout the year. “We will not stop at cleaning the beach today. We will prepare a special year-long plan to keep Worli clean and beautiful and ensure that this campaign continues consistently throughout the year,” he said.

MP Shrikanr Shinde had visited Worli Koliwada during Narali Purnima which was celebrated last week and interacted with local residents. During the interaction, residents raised concerns over garbage accumulation, deteriorating sanitation and the potential health risks arising from inadequate cleanliness.

Shiv Sena Team Inspects Area

Taking cognisance of the complaints, Shinde directed Shiv Sena office-bearers and workers to inspect the locality and initiate corrective measures. A party team subsequently visited the area and undertook the cleanliness drive.

The intervention has also triggered questions over the absence of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray during the ongoing sanitation concerns in his constituency.

Ahir Raises Electoral Roll Issue

Meanwhile, Ahir criticised the Opposition over allegations concerning the deletion of around two crore names from electoral rolls. He questioned the role of Opposition-appointed Booth Level Officers during the Special Intensive Revision process and said political parties should verify electoral rolls and help citizens whose names may have been deleted to restore them through the prescribed procedure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/