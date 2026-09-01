Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Fast-Tracking Of Modern Fish Markets In Malegaon, Sangli

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed proposals for modern fish markets and related infrastructure in Malegaon and Sangli | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Maharashtra government will take positive steps towards setting up a modern fish market, cold storage, fish vending centre and other essential infrastructure at Malegaon in Washim district, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Tuesday.

Rane directed officials to expedite the development of modern and well-equipped fish markets in Malegaon and Sangli. He was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya to review the projects.

Malegaon Market Proposal

The minister directed officials to immediately identify a suitable site for the proposed fish market at Malegaon and submit a detailed proposal to the state government. He assured that the government would pursue the proposal and take necessary steps to establish a modern facility equipped with amenities, keeping the needs of citizens in mind.

The proposed market, along with cold storage and fish vending facilities, is expected to provide better working conditions for local fishermen and fish sellers. Citizens will also benefit from access to a clean and well-equipped facility for purchasing fish.

Sangli Market Construction Reviewed

Rane also reviewed the ongoing construction of the modern fish market in Sangli being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. He directed officials to complete the construction at the earliest and fix a date for its inauguration soon.

The modern facility in Sangli is expected to benefit fishermen, fish vendors and consumers by providing improved infrastructure and bringing greater organisation and modernisation to the fish trade.

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Officials Attend Review Meeting

Fisheries Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, MLA Bhavana Gawali, district officials, municipal chief officers and other concerned officials attended the meeting. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Commissioner Sanjeeta Mohapatra participated through video conferencing.

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