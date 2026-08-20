Ganeshotsav 2026: 'Repair Sindhudurg Roads On War Footing Before Festival,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to complete road repairs and safety works across Sindhudurg before Ganeshotsav | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed authorities to complete the repair and strengthening of roads across Sindhudurg district on an urgent basis ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Rane said the district witnesses a heavy influx of people returning home for the festival, making safe and smooth road connectivity essential for both visitors and local residents.

Road Repairs Reviewed

A review meeting chaired by Rane at Mantralaya assessed the condition of roads under the National Highways, Public Works Department and Zilla Parishad, along with ongoing maintenance, repair and pothole-filling works.

Rane directed officials to conduct immediate inspections of damaged roads and undertake quality repairs and strengthening wherever required. Potholes should be filled without delay to ensure smooth traffic movement, he said, stressing that road works should focus not merely on filling potholes but also on durability and long-term quality.

He said regular monitoring and maintenance should continue throughout the festival period as traffic on major roads is expected to increase substantially.

Immediate Repairs For Kankavli Flyover

The meeting also discussed potholes on the Kankavli flyover, which have reportedly led to water accumulation at some locations. Rane directed the concerned agencies to undertake immediate repairs to prevent any possibility of accidents.

Safety Audit Of Major Roads

Rane also ordered a comprehensive safety audit of major roads in Sindhudurg to identify accident-prone locations. Necessary safety measures, including warning and directional signs, road safety equipment and other protective measures, should be installed at such spots without delay.

He further directed officials to regularly inspect road works and ensure that quality standards are maintained. Departments concerned should continuously monitor the condition of roads under their jurisdiction and take prompt corrective measures wherever necessary.

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Senior officials, including Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, Public Works Department National Highways Secretary Santosh Shelar, Sindhudurg Collector Trupti Dhodmise and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Khebudkar, attended the meeting.

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