Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Pushes For Fast-Track Development Of Panvel Aquarium And Sea Lion Entertainment Centre Before Diwali

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | File Photo

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to expedite the proposed Silla Aquarium and Sea Lion Entertainment Centre at Panvel and complete the necessary technical and administrative procedures at the earliest.

Rane chaired a review meeting at Mantralaya on Monday to assess the ambitious project, which is envisaged as a major attraction combining marine education, research and tourism. He directed the concerned departments to speed up the project with the aim of conducting its groundbreaking ceremony by Diwali.

Marine Tourism Project Envisaged As Major Attraction

The meeting reviewed the implementation of decisions taken at earlier meetings, the technical framework of the project, administrative requirements and plans to develop the facility as a tourism destination.

The proposed centre will feature marine and freshwater aquariums, exhibitions showcasing marine biodiversity, an ocean tunnel, a digital learning centre for students, touch pools, jellyfish and coral reef displays, and facilities for research and breeding of marine organisms.

Aquarium To Feature Marine Biodiversity Displays And Learning Facilities

The project will also include a sea lion entertainment centre, facilities for the care and management of marine mammals, a training and maintenance centre, an amphitheatre, snow park and 12-D theatre. Food outlets, souvenir shops, parking facilities, gardens and other visitor amenities are also proposed.

According to officials, the project will make effective use of government land available in the Panvel area for tourism, education, research and revenue generation. Given Panvel's proximity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the international airport, the facility is expected to attract domestic and international tourists while providing students with practical exposure to marine biology and fisheries science.

Rane Calls For Quality Development And Timely Execution

“The concept of the project is well planned and it is important from the tourism perspective. Planning should be undertaken to expedite the next stage of work so that the groundbreaking ceremony can be held by Diwali,” Rane said.

He also directed officials to hold another review meeting after two weeks to assess the progress. Stressing the importance of maintaining the quality of the facility, he called for a proper long-term maintenance plan to be prepared alongside the project.

The minister said the centre's location near the airport could help attract tourists from India and abroad, while making it a valuable educational facility for students.

Officials from the Tourism Department, Fisheries Department, Raigad district administration, Panvel Municipal Corporation and Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, among others, attended the meeting. The departments concerned were directed to coordinate and complete the required technical and administrative processes and submit a progress report.

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