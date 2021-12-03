Worli cylinder blast case: Three Nair hospital staffers suspended for negligence

Three days after the unfortunate cylinder blast at Worli's BDD chawl no 3, three staffers from BYL Nair Hospital have been suspended for negligence after a 4-month-old succumbed to the burns injuries. Confirming the development Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani informed that one of the doctors, a nurse and an intern were suspended for negligence.

Kakani further informed that a three-member committee has been set up to conduct further inquiry into the incident. The probe panel including two private doctors and one doctor of J J Hospital will be conducting an inquiry into the case. The probe panel is expected to submit a report within eight days to the BMC. Accordingly, stern action will be taken on those guilty, Kakani informed.

Four persons were injured after a minor fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in BDD chawl number 3 in Worli on Tuesday. All four were moved to Nair hospital with severe burn injuries. However, four-month-old Mangesh Puri died on Tuesday night.

However, a video of the infant and his family wailing in pain lying unattended, with severe burns and skin peeling off had gone viral. The neighbours of the Puri family had alleged that the staff of the hospital had ignored his cries for hours. This said issue heated up and the opposition party and BJP corporators started seeking action against culprits.

Corporators from across party lines came together to condemn the incident and sought stern action against the culprits.

The matter heated up even more on Friday during the standing committee meeting. Senior Shiv Sena corporator and health committee chairman Rajul Patel tabled the matter for discussion.

She said : “We believe that doctors are gods but these doctors acted like demons. Those found guilty should not be spared. The crime of culpable homicide needs to be registered against staff responsible for this." She also pointed out the arrogance of the doctor when the corporators tried to contact them.

Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP corporator said, “Doctors have 30 hours’ duty in the emergency ward. There is a need to increase the number of doctors in the hospital.” He further said, "Inquiry Committee should check whether the doctor was drunk like a doctor has shown in the Kabir Singh movie.” He also demanded the cancellation of the medical practice of the doctor.

