Worli BMW Hit And Run: Police Establish Chain Of Events That Led To Horror Crash | ANI

Police investigating last Sunday’s BMW hit-and-run case at Worli have found that the main accused, Mihir Shah, 23, had consumed four 500ml cans of Budweiser after imbibing four pegs of Jack Daniel whiskey.

After drinking whiskey at Global Tapas Bar in Juhu with three of his friends and running up a bill of Rs18,783, Mihir dropped them in his Mercedes at Borivali. According to sources, one of the friends, Dhruv Desia, 28, was a regular at Global Tapas Bar and submitted his Aadhaar card as proof of age. However, he lied about Mihir’s age and the bar management, on its part, also did not insist on age proof.

At Borivali, Mihir picked up the BMW from his building and asked his driver Rishiraj Bidawat, 30, to take him to Marine Drive.

To enjoy the drive to south Bombay, Mihir bought four cans of beer from Sai Prasad Bar in Malad (West). The police have recorded the statement of waiter Rajiv Singh, 45, who packed the four cans. Apparently, en route Mihir asked his driver to let him take the steering wheel even as he was having beer.

The police said Mihir was so drunk that he rammed the BMW into the rear of a scooter and knocked down the pillion rider, Kaveri Nakhwa, 45. Kaveri got stuck in the front wheel of the the. Other motorists who saw the incident tried to stop the speeding car, but Mihir stepped on the accelerator.

On Wednesday, the police produced Bidawat before the court and claimed that both accused had confessed to the crime.

According to the police, CCTV footage revealed that after the accident a person in a black shirt stopped at 5.31am on the left side of the landing point near Bandra-Worli Sea Link and checked under the car. He pulled pulled out Kaveri from the wheel. While reversing the car, Mihir allegedly ran over her leg.

The Sewri magistrate’s court sent Bidawat in judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the police recreated the crime scene with Mihir and Bidawat from Marine Drive to Kalanagar, Bandra, They will again recreate the scene with Mihir who is in custody till July 16.

The police have recovered the driving licence of Mihir but his mobile phone is yet to be traced. Till now police have recorded statements of 12 witnesses.