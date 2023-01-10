World HIV Day: HIV screening workshops held on 9 WR, CR stations in Mumbai | Representative Image /Pixabay

Mumbai: Less than 0.5 per cent of commuters were living with the HIV infections, says Mumbai District Aids Control Society (MDACS) who had conducted 10-day workshops at the city's several railway stations.

As per the data, nearly 30,000 commuters were screened at nine railway stations, of which 88 people were detected living with HIV infections. Senior official said it was part of the awareness organised by MDACS to mark ‘World HIV Day’ where travellers can come voluntarily to the testing counter and get themselves tested. However, all the above people have been put on Antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Places where tests were conducted

The testing counters were placed at Andheri, Bandra, Borivli, CSTM, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Mankhurd, and Wadala.

Dr Vijay Karanjkar, Additional project director of MDACS said they had organised a 10-day screening program in December at major railway stations which saw a large number of footfalls. Mumbaikars responded enthusiastically to the voluntary camp. Of the total 29,314 people who underwent testing, and 88 (0.3%) people were found positive which is equal to the Maharashtra state positivity rate.

“Those who tested positive were unaware that they were suffering from the infection. They have all been put on ART treatment. We always encourage people to go for HIV testing to know their status. Early diagnosis helps to prevent the spread of disease and timely treatment can lead to a healthy life,” he said.

Meanwhile, data released by the MDACS showed a decline in the new HIV infections in Mumbai.

MDACS data

HIV TESTING

April 2019-20

4,75,540 tested in the, (0.9 percent) 4,473 found positive

2021-22

3,87,399 tested, (0.08 percent) 3,087 found positive

April – October 2022

25,2962 tested (0.08 percent) 1,910 found HIV positive

Deaths due to HIV

2021-22 - 1,245 deaths

2019-20 (pre covid) 1,265

April - October 2022 - 487 people have died due to HIV.

Ganesh Acharya, HIV/AIDS activist said the number of HIV/AIDS deaths in the city is of concern. “The number of people who died in 2021-22 is almost the same as pre-Covid days. We need more interventions for early detection and early treatment to prevent deaths. During the Covid-19 pandemic, both the screening, intervention had taken a hit,” he said