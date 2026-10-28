World Stroke Day 2026: Post-Covid Stroke Cases Among Young Adults Rise 10–15 Per Cent; Fewer Than 5 Pc Reach Hospitals In Time

Doctors stress the importance of recognising stroke symptoms and seeking emergency treatment | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Stroke cases among younger adults have reportedly increased by 10–15% since the Covid-19 pandemic, with doctors raising concerns that people in their 20s and 30s are increasingly being affected.

Despite the need for urgent treatment, less than 5% of stroke patients in India reach hospitals within the critical treatment window, doctors at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, said on World Stroke Day.

High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and stress are among the risk factors contributing to the growing concern.

Younger Adults Increasingly Affected

“Since COVID-19, we have observed a rise in stroke cases among younger adults. Earlier, stroke was more commonly seen in people in their 40s and 50s, but we are now seeing cases among those in their 20s and 30s,” said Dr Nitin Dange, Director of Interventional Neurology and Neurosurgery at the hospital.

Around 75–85% of strokes are ischaemic, caused by blocked blood vessels, while 15–20% are haemorrhagic, resulting from bleeding in the brain. Identifying the type of stroke is crucial because treatments suitable for a blocked artery can worsen bleeding in the brain.

Timely Treatment Critical For Recovery

Eligible patients with ischaemic stroke can receive clot-dissolving medication within 4.5 hours of symptom onset, while selected patients may benefit from mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure to remove the clot, within 24 hours.

Dr Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care, said around 15–20 million people worldwide experience a stroke annually, while one in four people is expected to experience a stroke during their lifetime. He stressed the need for regular blood pressure monitoring and timely treatment to reduce the risk.

Patient Recovers After Rapid Intervention

The importance of rapid intervention was illustrated by the case of Tejal Bhatt, a 46-year-old corporate employee from Ghatkopar, who suffered a stroke on December 1, 2025.

She suddenly developed weakness and loss of sensation in her left hand. Her family reached Gleneagles Hospital within approximately 45 minutes, where doctors activated the emergency stroke protocol.

An MRI confirmed a left-brain stroke, following which she received thrombolysis, a clot-dissolving injection. She was discharged after around 12 days and subsequently returned to normal life without signs of stroke-related disability.

“Recognising stroke symptoms, identifying when they began and reaching the hospital immediately can make a huge difference to recovery. Patients should never attempt to treat a suspected stroke at home,” said Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care.

Dr Bipin Chevale, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said the hospital's Code White protocol brings together the stroke team for rapid assessment and treatment during suspected stroke emergencies.

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Read Also World Stroke Day 2025: Mumbai Doctors Warn Of 50 Per Cent Surge In Stroke Cases Among Young Indians

Doctors Urge Public To Remember BE FAST

Doctors advised people to remember BE FAST to identify warning signs: sudden loss of balance, vision problems, facial drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulties. The final step is time — call an ambulance immediately and reach a stroke-ready hospital without delay.

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