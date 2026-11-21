Photographers Zishan Latif and Dilip Shah share how repeated visits to vulnerable landscapes reveal the effects of environmental change on communities and wildlife | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Along the Brahmaputra in Assam, photographer Zishan Latif has returned to communities living with river erosion. In Kenya’s Maasai Mara, wildlife photographer Dilip Shah has watched animals take different migration routes and arrive at different times. At a panel discussion in Mumbai on Friday, both spoke about what becomes visible when photographers keep going back.

Photography As A Witness To Climate Change

Moderating the discussion at the opening of World Press Photo’s Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures at Gallery FPH, photographer Nayan Khanolkar asked whether photography could serve as a witness to climate change. Revisiting the same place over several years, he said, can reveal changes that are difficult to see on a single visit.

Latif said he began working in Assam in 2015, documenting an island threatened by erosion. For the people living there, he said, preserving the island also meant preserving a way of life. He spoke about the value of spending time with families along the river and earning their trust. Their accounts, he said, give a human dimension to what scientific measurements record. On the riverbanks, the loss of land can mean the loss of a home and the place a family has long called its own.

Changing Wildlife Migration Patterns In Kenya

Shah, who said he had visited the Maasai Mara more than a dozen times, described changes he had observed in the timing and routes of wildlife migration. Rainfall and the availability and quality of grass influence where animals go, he said. Over successive visits, he had seen animals arrive earlier in some areas or stay longer than expected. He said shifts in timing could affect the availability of food when calves are born.

Shah described climate change as an amplifier of pressures that already exist. He pointed to habitat encroachment and livestock grazing in wildlife areas as factors that can bring people and animals into closer contact. Both photographers spoke about involving local communities in decisions about the places they document. Latif said the people he works with hold knowledge that needs to inform any response. Shah stressed the importance of taking local livelihoods into account in conservation efforts.

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Can Photography Inspire Action?

Khanolkar also asked what happens after a photograph catches someone’s eye. Can the emotional response it creates lead to action? Latif said a picture’s visual appeal can draw a viewer into the story.

He was more circumspect about what any one photograph could achieve. In his view, a sustained body of visual work can help build the public pressure that gets policymakers to pay attention.

Shah returned to the value of photographing the same place over time. The changes can look subtle on any one visit, he said. It is when the pictures are seen together that those changes become easier to recognise.

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