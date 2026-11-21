Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema highlights the role of photojournalism in documenting the climate crisis and the experiences of affected communities | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema called for the protection of independent journalists and photojournalists as she inaugurated World Press Photo’s Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, on Friday.

Speaking at the exhibition’s India debut, she said photographs could bring overlooked stories into public view and show how people in different parts of the world are responding to a crisis they share.

“In a world where democracy is under such intense pressure, with authoritarianism on the rise globally, we have to firmly protect our independent journalists, reporters and photojournalists,” Halsema said. “They are, to me, the backbone of a well-functioning democracy, no matter where they work.”

दि. १९ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ ॲमस्टरडॅमच्या महापौर मा. फेमके हाल्सेमा जी यांनी महापौर दालनात माझी सदिच्छा भेट घेतली असून त्याची काही क्षणचित्रे.... #FemkeHalsema #MayorOfAmsterdam #MumbaiMayor #RituTawde #mumbaichiprathamsevika @mybmc https://t.co/uO4CSVKYzj — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) November 20, 2026

Photographs That Changed History

Halsema recalled the photograph of Dorothy Counts walking to school with her head held high as she faced racist harassment. She also spoke of the image of a man standing in front of a line of tanks in China and the photograph of a Vietnamese girl fleeing a napalm attack. Those images, she said, had changed history. She hoped the photographs in the exhibition would inspire solutions to the climate crisis.

“Whether it’s in Amsterdam, Mumbai or any other city, we are all confronted with the climate crisis,” she said. “The images here reveal the severe consequences of global warming, but also how creative, resourceful and innovative communities are in combating it.”

Global Partnerships To Address Climate Change

Halsema said that such resilience depended on people having the freedom to think, create, exchange ideas and speak openly about the challenges they face. She called for international partnerships built on shared values, including respect for human rights and a commitment to sustainable development.

Halsema said communities need the freedom to think, create and speak openly about the challenges they face. She said international partnerships based on shared values could serve as a counterweight to displays of geopolitical power.

Referring to remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, she said such alliances could help build an international order that respects human rights, sovereignty and territorial integrity and supports sustainable development.

Netherlands Consul General Highlights Power Of Photography

Earlier, Nabil Taouati, Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said the exhibition brought Amsterdam and Mumbai together around a concern that reaches across cities and communities. “Photographs have a remarkable ability.

They can make us stop even when we are in a hurry,” he said. Images from other parts of the world, he added, could help viewers recognise how much they had in common with people whose lives might otherwise seem far removed from their own.

Mumbai Press Club Chairman S. Balakrishnan called for a collective response to climate change. “I think we should form a global community, a global alliance, and fight climate change to the best of our ability,” he said. He thanked The Free Press Journal for taking the initiative to organise the exhibition and said the Press Club would welcome further collaboration.

Abhishek Karnani, President of The Free Press Journal, attended the opening and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to host the exhibition.

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Exhibition Features 21 Award-Winning Projects

Presented by World Press Photo in partnership with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Mumbai Press Club, Down to Earth features 21 award-winning photographic projects. They document the effects of climate change and other environmental pressures, and show how communities are adapting to those changes.

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