'No Exemption For 5-Star Eateries In Food Safety Crackdown': FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe At Mumbai Press Club

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says food safety action will cover establishments across categories, including high-end eateries | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received more than 16,000 food safety complaints in the last three months, and enforcement action is being taken against establishments irrespective of their size or reputation, including five-star and high-end eateries, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said while interacting with mediapersons at the Press Club.

Mundhe said the department receives complaints through multiple channels, including its toll-free number, email and the recently strengthened online grievance portal. These complaints are analysed to identify violations and prioritise inspections and enforcement action.

“We have got more than 16,000 complaints. It’s a huge number. What we do, we analyse. And then there is what you call HR category, high-risk category of food,” Mundhe said.

Focus On High-Risk Food

He said the FDA focuses on high-risk food categories as defined under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) framework and takes action against violations considered serious, irrespective of whether the establishment is small or large.

“There are eight types of high-risk food. We focus on that. And in that also, whatever violations we think that we need to take on priority, we take that, be it small, be it big,” he said.

No Preferential Treatment

Addressing questions about whether five-star or well-known establishments receive any preferential treatment, Mundhe made it clear that the FDA's enforcement is not based on the status of an establishment.

“We don't count whether it's a five-star, ten-star eateries. No. We have taken action across,” he said.

He said the department has taken action across several categories of food businesses, including dairies, restaurants, clubs, warehouses and establishments dealing with prohibited food items.

“Geographically, look at it. You look at prohibited items. You look at dairies. You look at restaurants. You look at clubs. All categories, we have taken action,” Mundhe said.

The Commissioner added that the enforcement drive also covers chain restaurants, dark kitchens and businesses operating through online platforms.

“We are not sparing anything. We are here to be fair, transparent,” he said.

FDA Emphasises Transparency

Mundhe also highlighted the FDA's efforts to maintain transparency in its enforcement activities. The department regularly publishes details of inspections conducted and action taken, along with photographs and videos.

“Almost every day, we issue how many inspections we did. We issue how many actions have been taken, what actions have been taken, along with photographs and videos. So, that much transparency we have kept and we'll keep doing that,” he said.

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The Commissioner said the large number of complaints received in a short period has provided the FDA with additional inputs for identifying food safety violations and directing enforcement towards high-risk areas.

The FDA's strengthened complaint mechanism is aimed at enabling citizens to report suspected violations through multiple channels, allowing the department to analyse complaints and initiate action based on the nature and seriousness of the alleged violation.

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