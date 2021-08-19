World Photography Day: Thane's patrakar Sangh organises medical camp for journalists and photographers

Advertisement

Thane, August 19: To mark the occasion of World Photography Day on August 19, a medical check-up camp was organised by Thane City Patrakar Sangh for journalists and photographers and their families. The camp was inaugurated by Thane Municipal Corporation, Mayor, Naresh Mhaske.

The medical check-up camp was organised in association with Sunjeevan hospital. The one day camp benefited by hundreds of journalists, photographers and video journalists took place at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane.

Usually the photographer's and journalist's are on field covering daily happenings, rains, protest, rally, disaster and accidents and many more. "Without taking care of himself the photographer's and journalists are on field. The complete lockdown including first and second wave all are on field and don't even bother to have an medical check-up. In such a situation being medically fit is very important, as we have a family to look after. So we took a step ahead to think about the fitness of our brothers and colleagues who are on field," said Rajesh More, president of the Thane City Patrakar Sangh.

The medical camp organised different check-ups including Diabetes, High blood pressure and ECG among others. Dr. Waman Kale, from Sunjeevan hospital along with staff was present in the checkup camp. "Most of the journalists, photographers and video journalists from Thane city and district were present to take benefits of the camp," said Sanjay Pitale, president, Thane district patrakar sangh.

Sameer Markhande, general secretary of Thane city patrakar sangh and Praful Gangurade along with other members made efforts for the successful event. "The event and medical camp was a tribute to Danish Siddiqui, a senior photojournalist, who was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Kandahar," added Markhande.

