World No Tobacco Day 2026: Mumbai Doctors Take To Streets, Use Street Plays To Spread Anti-Tobacco Message

Doctors perform a street play in Mumbai to educate citizens about the health risks of tobacco use and promote a tobacco-free lifestyle | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: To raise awareness about the long-term dangers of tobacco consumption, doctors from across Mumbai took to the streets on World No Tobacco Day on Sunday and performed street plays promoting a tobacco-free lifestyle.

The event saw active participation from healthcare professionals, social workers, civic representatives and local residents, all joining hands to support the vision of a tobacco-free Mumbai.

Healing Hand Foundation, a group of doctors, along with Zen Medicos Commune, organised a public health awareness campaign at Ganesh Galli and Kalachowki in Mumbai. Local corporators also extended their support to the initiative.

Street play highlights dangers of tobacco use

A major highlight of the campaign was a street play performed by Dr Kishor Khushale and his team. Through their engaging performance, the team educated the public about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, including smoking, chewing tobacco, gutka and other tobacco products.

The play depicted the physical, emotional and financial consequences of tobacco addiction, drawing the attention of residents and passers-by, many of whom paused during their commute to watch the performance.

Several medical professionals attended the event, including Dr Tushar Jagtap, Dr Sanjay Wathore, Dr Sheela Jagtap, Dr Trivedi, Dr Waza and others. The campaign also received support from BMC corporators from Ganesh Galli and Kalachowki.

Medical bodies join awareness drive

The General Practitioners Association (GPA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also participated in the initiative, strengthening the medical community’s collective efforts to combat tobacco-related illnesses.

Speaking on the occasion, healthcare professionals expressed concern over the rising burden of tobacco-related diseases in India, particularly among the youth. They noted that tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths in the country, contributing to over one million deaths annually.

Tobacco consumption is a major risk factor for various cancers, including cancers of the mouth, throat, lungs and oesophagus, while also increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke and several other serious health conditions.

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Appeal for a tobacco-free lifestyle

Experts further warned that early exposure to tobacco significantly increases the risk of long-term addiction and severe health complications later in life.

The campaign concluded with an appeal urging citizens to reject tobacco in all forms and adopt healthier lifestyle choices. Organisers expressed hope that sustained awareness drives and collective community action would help reduce tobacco consumption and contribute towards a healthier Mumbai.

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