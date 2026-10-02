World MSA Day 2026: Raising Awareness About Rare Neurological Disorder That Can Mimic Parkinson’s Disease

Doctors are urging greater awareness of Multiple System Atrophy as its symptoms can overlap with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: A 65-year-old woman who developed stiffness, slowness of movement and increasing difficulty with balance was initially suspected to have Parkinson’s disease.

However, she later developed dizziness and near-fainting on standing, urinary difficulties and recurrent falls. The combination of movement and autonomic symptoms prompted further neurological evaluation, leading to a diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

World MSA Day

World MSA Day is observed on October 3 to raise awareness about the rare and progressive neurological disorder. MSA affects movement as well as the autonomic nervous system, which controls functions including blood pressure, bladder and bowel function and sexual function.

MSA currently has no established cure that can stop or reverse the underlying neurodegenerative process. Treatment focuses on controlling symptoms and maintaining independence and quality of life.

Medicines may help manage movement problems, low blood pressure and bladder symptoms, while physiotherapy, speech and swallowing therapy, occupational therapy and fall-prevention strategies provide supportive care.

“Multiple System Atrophy is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement as well as the autonomic nervous system. Depending on which symptoms dominate, it may present as MSA-P, with Parkinsonism-like features, or MSA-C, where coordination and balance problems are more prominent,” said Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Symptoms And Diagnosis

MSA is uncommon, with studies generally estimating prevalence at a few cases per 100,000 people. Its symptoms can overlap with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders, making early diagnosis difficult.

There is currently no reliable population-based estimate for the number of MSA patients in Mumbai or Maharashtra, although cases have been reported from the region.

According to Dr Goyal, symptoms that should raise suspicion include slowness and stiffness, balance problems, recurrent falls, tremors, speech or swallowing difficulties, dizziness or fainting after standing, urinary problems and sexual dysfunction. Significant autonomic symptoms along with Parkinsonism or coordination problems can provide an important diagnostic clue.

“There is no single blood test or scan that confirms MSA during life. Diagnosis is primarily clinical and involves a detailed neurological examination, assessment of autonomic symptoms and evaluation of how the condition progresses. Brain MRI can provide supportive findings in some patients,” she said.

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Importance Of Early Assessment

“Persistent or progressive movement problems, recurrent unexplained falls, significant dizziness on standing, urinary difficulties, or speech and swallowing changes should not simply be attributed to ageing,” Dr Goyal said, stressing the importance of early neurological assessment and multidisciplinary care.

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