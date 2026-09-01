Ganeshotsav 2026: Wockhardt Hospitals Trains 51 Mumbai Mandal Volunteers In CPR, First Aid Ahead Of Festivities

Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central has equipped Ganpati mandal volunteers with emergency response skills and foldable stretchers | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: As Mumbai gets ready to welcome Ganpati with crowded pandals, music and festive fervour, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central is adding a dose of emergency preparedness to the celebrations.

The hospital has partnered with 51 Ganpati mandals across South Mumbai to train volunteers in CPR and basic first aid and provide foldable stretchers for use during emergencies.

The initiative aims to equip mandal volunteers with basic emergency response skills that can prove crucial in the first few minutes before professional medical assistance arrives. Volunteers have been trained to respond to situations such as fainting, falls, injuries, breathlessness and sudden cardiac emergencies.

Several popular Ganpati pandals across South Mumbai, including those in Girgaon, Khetwadi, Lalbaug, Parel, Walkeshwar, Prabhadevi, Worli, Nagpada and Chinchpokli, attract thousands of devotees during the festival. With large crowds gathering at these venues, the possibility of medical emergencies cannot be ruled out.

Hospital Focuses On Emergency Preparedness

Dr Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “Ganpati celebrations are one of the most special aspects of Mumbai, bringing together communities in large numbers. With such a huge public gathering, safety and preparedness become equally important.”

He added that the hospital wanted to contribute to the health and wellbeing of the community beyond its premises by providing mandal volunteers with practical CPR and first-aid knowledge, along with foldable stretchers that can support them during an emergency.

Stretchers To Aid Emergency Movement

The foldable stretchers will help volunteers safely move individuals who are unable to walk or require assistance in reaching medical care. This is particularly important at crowded pandals, where moving an injured or unwell person through large gatherings can be challenging.

The hospital said the initiative is aimed at strengthening community participation in emergency preparedness and encouraging Ganpati mandals to create a safer environment for devotees, volunteers and residents.

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With Mumbai preparing for days of grand celebrations and large public gatherings, the initiative underlines the importance of being prepared for medical emergencies even as the city comes together to celebrate the festival with its characteristic enthusiasm.

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