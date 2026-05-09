World Migratory Bird Day 2026: Navi Mumbai Activists Warn Wetland Loss Could Worsen Urban Flooding

Environmental activists participate in a silent march at Nerul demanding protection of wetlands, flamingo habitats and mangroves in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 10: Environmental activists marked World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday with a silent march in Nerul, warning that the destruction of wetlands in Navi Mumbai could worsen urban flooding and permanently damage critical bird habitats.

Silent march held between key wetlands

The march, held between the NRI and DPS wetlands, saw participants carrying placards and banners demanding protection for flamingo lakes and mangroves.

Activists said the city’s wetlands are not only important for migratory birds but also act as natural flood buffers during heavy rainfall.

“The destruction of wetlands, which act as urban sponges, will increase the risk of flooding because there will be no space to absorb excess water,” said Jyoti Nadkarni of the Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum.

Bird-friendly cities theme highlighted

The protest coincided with the global observance of World Migratory Bird Day, which this year focuses on the theme “Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities”.

Activists raise concerns over urban development

Environmental groups alleged that ongoing infrastructure activities and land development are affecting the fragile wetland ecosystem.

B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, claimed that despite repeated appeals and conservation efforts by some government agencies, wetlands continue to face pressure from urban development.

“This is certainly not the way to build sustainable cities. Urban planners must think of nature before concrete,” Kumar said.

Concerns raised over DPS Flamingo Lake

Activists also raised concerns over the condition of the DPS Flamingo Lake.

Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) alleged that obstruction to the natural flow of water has adversely impacted the habitat.

“Flamingos now only fly over the lake but do not land there, as the water has become unsuitable due to algae growth and accumulation of organic waste caused by sewage inflow,” he said.

Wetland status denial criticised

The environmentalists further criticised the Thane District Wetlands Committee’s decision to deny formal wetland status to three lakes in the area, claiming the move weakens protection measures for ecologically sensitive zones.

Rekha Sankhala, convenor of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves forum, said wetlands must be treated as essential ecological infrastructure rather than vacant land for future development.

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Awareness and legal campaigns to continue

The groups announced that they would continue awareness campaigns ahead of World Environment Day on June 5 and intensify legal efforts to safeguard the wetlands.

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