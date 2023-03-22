World Meteorological Day: Open day at IMD Pune on March 23 |

On the occassion of World Meteorological Day 2023 celebration on March 23, the Office of Climate Research and Services (CR&S), India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, will conduct a Meteorological Exhibition and a webinar.

The IMD office which is also known as Shimla office will have open day on this ocassion where various activities of CR&S Pune to demonstrate the essential contribution of weather, climate, and hydrological services will be showcased. People will be able to visit the office and understand the functions of the systems there. The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Head of CR&S, KS Hosalikar and will be open from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

A webinar on “Aviation Meteorology for Safe, Efficient and Cost-effective Air Navigation Services” will also organized which will be telecasted on IMD Pune YouTube channel.

Read Also IITM Pune's Earth System Model features in the IPCC report

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which was created in 1950.

The day is also observed to make people aware of their role in protecting Earth’s atmosphere.

World Meteorological Day 2023 takes the theme of the future of weather, climate and water across generations — urging us to live up to our responsibilities and ensure that future generations inherit a better tomorrow.

It takes place during the 150th anniversary of WMO’s predecessor, the International Meteorological Organization which was established in 1873.