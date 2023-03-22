 World Meteorological Day: Open day at IMD Pune on March 23
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWorld Meteorological Day: Open day at IMD Pune on March 23

World Meteorological Day: Open day at IMD Pune on March 23

World Meteorological Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which was created in 1950.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
World Meteorological Day: Open day at IMD Pune on March 23 |

On the occassion of World Meteorological Day 2023 celebration on March 23, the Office of Climate Research and Services (CR&S), India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, will conduct a Meteorological Exhibition and a webinar.

The IMD office which is also known as Shimla office will have open day on this ocassion where various activities of CR&S Pune to demonstrate the essential contribution of weather, climate, and hydrological services will be showcased. People will be able to visit the office and understand the functions of the systems there. The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Head of CR&S, KS Hosalikar and will be open from  10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

A webinar on “Aviation Meteorology for Safe, Efficient and Cost-effective Air Navigation Services” will also organized which will be telecasted on IMD Pune YouTube channel.

Read Also
IITM Pune's Earth System Model features in the IPCC report
article-image

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which was created in 1950.

The day is also observed to make people aware of their role in protecting Earth’s atmosphere.

World Meteorological Day 2023 takes the theme of the future of weather, climate and water across generations — urging us to live up to our responsibilities and ensure that future generations inherit a better tomorrow. 

It takes place during the 150th anniversary of WMO’s predecessor, the International Meteorological Organization which was established in 1873.

Read Also
Indore: La Nina effect to make up for deficit rainfall: Met office
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to invite tender for phase 3 work of Mithi river rejuvenation project

Mumbai: BMC to invite tender for phase 3 work of Mithi river rejuvenation project

Mumbai: Medical education depart to hear CPS courses issue again on March 24

Mumbai: Medical education depart to hear CPS courses issue again on March 24

Awaiting response from Pakistan government on whereabouts of film producers’ children: Centre to...

Awaiting response from Pakistan government on whereabouts of film producers’ children: Centre to...

Mumbai: Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project to see light of day? MMRDA to make 5th attempt to launch...

Mumbai: Kandivali-Gorai ropeway project to see light of day? MMRDA to make 5th attempt to launch...

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI

Kingfisher ‘camouflaged’ loans to Vijay Mallya’s F1 team: CBI