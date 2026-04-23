World Malaria Day 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Urges Citizens To Join ‘Malaria-Free Thane’ Drive

Thane Municipal Corporation calls for citizen participation in malaria prevention ahead of World Malaria Day 2026 | File Photo

Thane, April 23: In observance of World Malaria Day on April 25, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its campaign to eradicate malaria.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao have issued a joint appeal to citizens to strictly adhere to preventive guidelines and maintain hygiene in their surroundings.

Focus on eliminating mosquito breeding grounds

The administration highlighted that stagnant water is the primary breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents are advised to regularly clean water tanks, containers, discarded tyres, and coolers.

To break the breeding cycle, the TMC recommends observing at least one ‘Dry Day’ per week by emptying and scrubbing all water storage vessels.

Preventive measures for citizens

For personal protection, the health department suggests:

. Installing nets on windows and doors.

. Using insecticide-treated bed nets and wearing full-sleeve clothing.

. Applying mosquito repellent creams or sprays.

Early detection and free treatment

Health officials emphasised that symptoms such as fever, chills, body ache, and vomiting should not be ignored. Diagnostic tests and medical treatments are provided free of cost at all municipal health centres.

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Call for public cooperation

“Let us commit ourselves to the mission of a ‘Malaria-Free Thane’,” stated Commissioner Rao, urging public cooperation in pesticide spraying and cleanliness drives to ensure a healthier urban environment.

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