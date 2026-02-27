Thane Health Mission Gains Momentum: Sickle Cell Screenings, TB Eradication Pushed On War Footing

Under the guidance of Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, various initiatives under the National Health Mission (NHM) have gained significant momentum across the Thane district. | Representative Image

Thane: Under the guidance of Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, various initiatives under the National Health Mission (NHM) have gained significant momentum across the Thane district. The district health administration has intensified its efforts on a war footing, aiming to achieve all primary healthcare targets by March 31, 2026.

Key Healthcare Initiatives and Progress

The administration is focusing on a multi-pronged approach to tackle several public health challenges simultaneously:

Sickle Cell Anemia (Arunoday Mission): Screenings are being conducted door-to-door in urban, rural, and tribal areas. Suspected patients are provided with free follow-up testing, counseling, and treatment to move toward a "Sickle Cell-Free Maharashtra."

Maternal Health: Addressing severe anemia in expectant mothers is a top priority. Treatments including Iron Sucrose or Ferric Carboxymaltose injections are being administered free of cost, supported by regular check-ups and nutritional guidance to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

Pediatric Care: Children suffering from congenital heart defects or other serious ailments are being identified and provided with necessary surgeries at government-recognized hospitals.

Disease Eradication Programs: Lymphatic Filariasis: A mass drug administration drive has reached 2,78,929 citizens out of a targeted 6,94,128, marking a current coverage of 40.18%.

Tuberculosis (TB): Efforts are being made to create a "TB-Free Maharashtra" through population-based screening, CSR partnerships, and the distribution of nutritional kits via "Nikshay" partners.

Leprosy Prevention: A single dose of Rifampicin is being administered to close contacts of newly diagnosed patients to halt the spread.

Community Outreach and Technology

The health department is utilizing a robust network of ASHA workers for contact tracing, screening, and counseling. Additionally, citizens over the age of 30 are being screened for Hypertension and Diabetes at the village level using the PBS (Population-Based Screening) method.

"Our administration, along with trained health staff and active community participation, is committed to achieving 100% of our targets by March 2026. Our ultimate goal is to build a 'Healthy Society' across Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts."

— Dr. Ashok Nandapurkar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Thane.

The campaign emphasizes not just diagnosis, but the regularity of treatment and follow-up, ensuring that newly diagnosed patients receive immediate assistance and nutritional support to achieve full recovery.

