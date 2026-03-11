World Kidney Day 2026 Sounds Alarm In Maharashtra As CKD Cases Surge 33% In One Year And 4,000 Mumbai Patients Await Transplants

World Kidney Day | X @worldkidneyday

Mumbai: As the world observes World Kidney Day on March 12, 2026, health experts have raised serious concerns over the growing burden of kidney disease in Maharashtra. In Mumbai alone, nearly 4,000 patients are currently waiting for a kidney transplant, while new cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) are rising rapidly across the state.

Government Survey Confirms Dramatic Rise in Daily Diagnoses

According to the Maharashtra Economic Survey for the financial year 2025–26, the number of people being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease every day has increased significantly in the past year. In 2023–24, around 17 patients per day were reported with CKD. However, in 2024–25, this number increased to 28 patients daily, reflecting an increase of nearly 33 percent within just one year.

This March 12, World Kidney Day celebrates its 20th anniversary! 🎉



🎬 To mark this important milestone, we’re launching a special documentary that looks back at how World Kidney Day began, highlights its impact today, and explores how it can continue to grow in the years ahead,… pic.twitter.com/HtALKqHdpO — World Kidney Day (@worldkidneyday) March 11, 2026

The total number of reported cases also indicates an increasing trend. In 2022–23, Maharashtra recorded 6,521 cases of CKD. In 2023–24, 6,389 cases were reported, and the number surged to 10,238 cases in 2024–25. By December 2025–26, the state had already recorded 5,082 cases, suggesting the burden of kidney-related illnesses continues to grow.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Underpass Project Sparks Environmental Concerns As NMMC Reveals 440 Trees Will Be...

Silent Progression Makes Early Detection Extremely Challenging

Doctors warn that chronic kidney disease often progresses silently in its early stages without clear symptoms. Experts say that uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, unhealthy lifestyle habits, excessive salt intake and lack of regular health check-ups are among the major factors contributing to the rise in cases.

Meanwhile, the demand for kidney transplants remains high. According to officials from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), the shortage of organ donors means patients often have to wait four to five years before receiving a kidney transplant.

Health specialists say awareness campaigns such as World Kidney Day are important to encourage preventive healthcare. They emphasize that regular health screenings, proper control of diabetes and blood pressure, a balanced diet, and avoiding the misuse of painkillers can significantly help reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/