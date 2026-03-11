Navi Mumbai Underpass Project Sparks Environmental Concerns As NMMC Reveals 440 Trees Will Be Affected At Sanpada's Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

Navi Mumbai: Following objections and protests by citizens, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has clarified details of its proposed underpass project at Sector 19, Sanpada along Palm Beach Road, which will impact 440 trees in the area.

Comprehensive Tree Survey Conducted Within Project Zone

According to the civic body, a total of 808 trees were identified within the project zone. Of these, 368 trees will be preserved at their existing locations, while 329 of the affected trees will be scientifically transplanted within the same vicinity. Officials said only 111 trees will be removed for the project, of which 92 belong to the subabul species, which experts consider less significant from a biodiversity perspective. The trees identified for transplantation include mango, tamarind, amla, jamun, ramphal, putranjiva and gulmohar.

The proposed underpass near the Kesar Solitaire building has been planned as an alternative access route to reduce congestion for residents of Sanpada and Juinagar. At present, Moraj Circle is the only entry point to the Sanpada node from Palm Beach Road, which often leads to traffic bottlenecks.

Subabul Species Constitutes Bulk of Trees Marked for Removal

Officials said vehicular pressure on Palm Beach Road is expected to increase further due to upcoming developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the expansion of Jawaharlal Nehru Port and the planned Third Mumbai project. The underpass has been proposed after examining traffic movement patterns and consulting technical experts to facilitate smoother travel between Belapur, Uran, Vashi and Mumbai.

“The project is aimed at easing traffic congestion and saving travel time for citizens while ensuring that environmental concerns are addressed through preservation and transplantation of trees,” an NMMC official said.

The proposal has triggered concerns among residents about the impact on the city’s green cover. On March 1, a human chain was formed along Palm Beach Road where citizens urged the civic body to reconsider the plan to cut or transplant 440 mature trees and explore greener alternatives.

Ecological Value of Mature Trees Highlighted by Protesters

Residents have suggested constructing an elevated corridor instead of an underpass to avoid disturbing the green canopy. They also pointed out that mature trees take nearly 10 to 12 years to grow and provide optimal oxygen, arguing that planting new saplings cannot compensate for the loss of established trees.

The civic body, however, maintained that the Sanpada underpass project is expected to improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and fuel consumption, while attempting to maintain a balance between development and environmental conservation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/