World Hunger Day 2026: Malabar Group’s HungerFreeWorld Report Shows How A Daily Meal Is Transforming Lives Through Rehabilitation And Care

M.P. Ahammed highlights the impact of HungerFreeWorld’s Street Meal Distribution Program, which is helping vulnerable individuals access food, healthcare and rehabilitation support | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 6: On the occasion of World Hunger Day, HungerFreeWorld, the humanitarian initiative of the Malabar Group, highlighted the impact of its Street Meal Distribution Program through a report titled “Rehabilitation Impact Report: Impact Stories – How One Daily Meal Can Change a Life.”

The report documents how the daily food distribution campaign, implemented on the ground by the Thanal organization, has helped vulnerable people living on the streets gain access to rescue services, medical assistance, shelter, restored dignity, and reunification with their families.

From addressing hunger to providing holistic support

The Street Meal Distribution Program was initially launched to address hunger by ensuring regular access to nutritious meals. Over time, the initiative has evolved into a gateway for deeper care and support.

Through daily interactions, field workers are able to build trust with beneficiaries, identify changes in their health and behaviour, understand their challenges, and connect them with rehabilitation services.

The report reinforces the program’s core belief that a single meal, provided consistently and with compassion, can become the starting point for significant positive change.

The program currently operates across 20 states in India and in nine countries, including six GCC nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Zambia.

Through its two flagship initiatives—the Micro Learning Centres and the Street Meal Distribution Program—it has reached more than 143,000 beneficiaries.

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Leadership perspective

Speaking about the initiative, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman of the Malabar Group, said, “A meal may seem simple, but when it is provided consistently and with human compassion, it becomes much more than food. Through HungerFreeWorld, we have witnessed how regular engagement builds trust, and how that trust becomes the foundation for rehabilitation, access to healthcare, emotional support, and the restoration of dignity. These stories underscore the importance of sustained engagement with vulnerable communities, where compassion and consistency can meaningfully change the course of a person’s life.”

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