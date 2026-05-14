Maharashtra Childhood Malnutrition Drops Sharply Under UNICEF’s AARAMBH Initiative | Representational image

Mumbai: Childhood malnutrition in Maharashtra declined from 39.1% to 32.5%, while wasting dropped from 17.4% to 12.4%, according to data from AARAMBH, UNICEF Maharashtra’s early childhood development initiative. Stunting — a key indicator of chronic undernutrition affecting long-term physical and cognitive growth — also reduced from 42.8% to 41%, reflecting significant progress achieved through sustained community-based interventions since 2018-19.

Implemented in collaboration with government departments, frontline health workers, and local community networks, AARAMBH focuses on improving maternal and child health through nutrition counselling, home visits, growth monitoring, and awareness campaigns. Officials said the programme has reached more than 125 million people across Maharashtra, making it one of the state’s largest public health outreach efforts centred on early childhood development.

Programme data also showed a sharp increase in home visits with comprehensive counselling, which rose from 45% in the initial years of implementation to over 67%. These visits focused on breastfeeding practices, maternal nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, early stimulation, and child healthcare awareness.

“The results speak to how large the gap was and how quickly it can close when families receive regular guidance and support,” said Sanjay Singh, chief of UNICEF Maharashtra. He added that early childhood development is not only a social investment but an economic one.

Singh also said the role played by frontline workers in reaching mothers and children at the household level has been central to the programme’s success.

The period from conception to a child approaching their 3rd birthday - roughly 1,000 days - is when the human brain develops faster than at any other point in their life. “The first 1,000 days of life are critical for brain development. Simple interactions like talking, playing, and responding to a child help build the foundation for learning and emotional security,” said Dr Subodh S Gupta. He added that the absence of proper nutrition and stimulation during this period can have long-term effects on a child’s development.

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“Reducing malnutrition is not only about food access; it also depends on awareness, healthcare support, and behavioural change at the family level,” a child nutrition expert working with community health programmes said. “The AARAMBH initiative demonstrates that sustained early childhood interventions can produce measurable improvements within a relatively short period.”

Officials, however, cautioned that the gains need to be sustained through continued investment, monitoring, and district-specific interventions. While the reduction in wasting and malnutrition indicators has been encouraging, experts noted that stunting remains a long-term challenge requiring consistent nutritional support and stronger maternal healthcare systems in vulnerable communities across Maharashtra.

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