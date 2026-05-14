CBI Conducts Searches In Reliance ADA Group Case Across Mumbai, Gurugram And Bengaluru; Documents Seized

CBI teams carry out coordinated searches linked to the Reliance ADA Group investigation across Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru | File Pic

Mumbai, May 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at seven premises on Thursday in connection with a case registered against Reliance Communications Ltd., one of the ADA Group companies.

These premises are spread across three cities, namely Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. The searches were conducted at the residential premises of the then CEO, CFO, and directors of the company who served during the period 2015–2017.

According to the CBI, the searches were conducted on the strength of search warrants dated May 14, 2026, issued by the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai. The searches resulted in seizure of incriminating documents and further investigation is continuing.

Searches conducted across three cities

The CBI, during the last few months, has registered seven cases against the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group on the complaints lodged by various public sector banks and LIC in connection with alleged frauds involving thousands of crores of rupees. The total quantum of alleged loss in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore.

The agency had earlier conducted searches at 31 locations in the last few months after registration of these cases. Two senior executives of RCom, D. Vishwanath, Joint President of M/s Reliance Communications, who was overall in charge of banking operations of the group, and Anil Kalya, Vice President, who had actively supported D. Vishwanath in managing banking operations and payments/utilisation of funds, were arrested on April 20, 2026. Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

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Supreme Court monitoring investigation

The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court, officials said.

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