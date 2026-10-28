World Hindu Congress 2026 Organisers Accuse Meta Of Removing CM Devendra Fadnavis' Appeal Video, Approach Police And MeitY | X @WHCongress

Mumbai: The organisers of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 have accused Meta of restricting and subsequently removing a video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealing to Hindus to attend the global gathering in Mumbai, alleging a lack of transparency in the action and raising concerns over possible religious bias in the platform’s content moderation policies.

Organising Committee Approaches Mumbai Police, Delhi Police And MeitY

The organising committee has approached the Mumbai Police, Delhi Police and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking their intervention to obtain an explanation from Meta. The social media company is yet to respond to the allegations.

Mumbai is set to welcome the global Hindu community for the World Hindu Congress 2026.Shri @Dev_Fadnavis , Chief Minister of Maharashtra, extends an invitation to people across Bharat and the world to be part of this global gathering in the host city of Mumbai.With leaders and delegates coming together to share ideas, build connections, and explore new opportunities, WHC 2026 will be a space for meaningful conversations and collective progress.Join us in Mumbai. Register now via the link in bio.📍 Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Bharat📅 18–20 December 2026#WHC2026#WorldHinduCongress2026 #DevendraFadnavisJi #ChiefMinisterofMaharashtra #GlobalHinduCommunity #Mumbai #Bharat #GlobalConference #HinduOrganisations — World Hindu Congress (@WHCongress) October 26, 2026

According to the WHC, the video was uploaded to Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms on October 26. Within hours, it became inaccessible to viewers in India, accompanied by a notification citing legal requirements under the applicable Information Technology Rules. The organisers claimed that a re-uploaded version of the video on the night of October 26 was also removed the following day.

WHC Questions Meta's Content Moderation Policies And Transparency

The committee has questioned Meta’s failure to specify the legal provision or platform policy that warranted the restriction, arguing that a generic reference to legal requirements does not adequately explain the action. It has also expressed apprehension that the decision could reflect bias against Hindu causes, while questioning whether Meta applies its content moderation policies consistently across religious and ideological groups.

The WHC has urged the authorities to seek a detailed explanation from Meta, examine whether the action complied with applicable laws and regulations, and facilitate the reinstatement of the video. It has also called for safeguards to ensure that content moderation decisions are taken fairly and without religious or ideological discrimination.

WHC Writes To Meta Seeking Clarification Over Video Removal

In a separate communication, the organisers have written directly to Meta, seeking a formal explanation for the removal, restoration of the restricted content and assurances that similar action will not be repeated. The allegations of bias have not been independently established.

The controversy comes ahead of the WHC 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20 under the theme “Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam” (Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve). The event is expected to bring together Hindu leaders and representatives from across the world for discussions spanning the economy, education, media, politics, women, youth and Hindu organisations.

WHC 2026 To Feature 150 Speakers Across 45 Sessions

Participation will be restricted to 4,000 registered delegates. The programme will feature seven concurrent thematic conferences, more than 45 sessions and over 150 speakers.

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The event was announced earlier this month by Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the WHC and joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The organisers have said the congress aims to strengthen the participation of Hindu leaders in global conversations on the economy, education, academia, media and politics.

Among those expected to attend are Fadnavis, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Other expected participants include Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council; Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange of India; Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew; and lyricist, screenwriter and poet Manoj Muntashir.

Held once every four years, the WHC was previously organised in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023.

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