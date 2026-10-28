Bombay HC To Hear PIL On November 4 Seeking Drought Relief For Landless Agricultural Labourers In Maharashtra | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation seeking urgent drought relief and social security benefits for landless agricultural labourers and marginal workers across Maharashtra, alleging that existing relief schemes exclude those most in need.

Court To Hear Plea Alongside Sugarcane Cutters' Petition

Advocate Devyani Kulkarni mentioned the petition, filed by rural workers’ union Swabhimani Mazdoor Sanghatan, before a bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna on Wednesday. The bench agreed to hear it along with a connected petition concerning sugarcane cutters.

The PIL points to severe agrarian distress following drought declarations in 305 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas. It argues that relief measures such as land revenue waivers and crop loan restructuring are linked to land ownership records and formal bank loans, leaving landless workers without assistance.

PIL Alleges Violation Of Article 14 Of Constitution

“The relief announced is farmer-centric and tied to land records, and arbitrarily excludes landless labourers, marginal farmers and migrant workers, who are the most vulnerable; this is unreasonable classification violating Article 14,” the plea states.

The petition also alleges that debt relief measures fail to cover loans from microfinance institutions and informal lenders, leaving wage-dependent families vulnerable to coercive recovery and debt bondage.

Digital Barriers Affect Access To Guaranteed Employment

It further raises concerns over the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, and the Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Act, 1977. According to the petitioner, technical and digital barriers prevent distressed workers from accessing guaranteed 125 days of wage employment and unemployment allowances payable within 15 days of demanding work.

During the hearing, CJ Tripathi referred to relief measures already announced by the State government for farmers. “The government is already taking steps…,” he said.

Kulkarni submitted that the packages continued to exclude agricultural workers and marginal farmers. “We have seen [the notifications]. An immediate relief package of Rs 5,000 has been given but agricultural workers and marginal farmers are left out of it,” she said.

The PIL seeks cash assistance linked to minimum wages, free foodgrains and meals, safe drinking water and animal fodder in drought-hit areas. It also seeks a three-year drought mitigation plan, with monthly compliance reports monitored by the court.

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