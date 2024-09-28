World Heart Day 2024: 85% Of Primary Angioplasty Patients In Past 3 Years Were Men, Reveals Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals Study

Wockhardt Hospitals' study reveals 85% of primary angioplasty patients in the last 3 years were men | Representative image

Mumbai: More than 85% of patients undergoing primary angioplasty surgery in the last three years are men, revealed the Primary Angioplasty in Myocardial Infarction (PAMI) data by Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central. The data shows that while the most number of patients undergoing angioplasty are from the age group of 44 to 55 years, no women patients were recorded in the age group of 25 to 35 years.

Primary angioplasty is a surgical procedure to treat acute myocardial infarction or a heart attack by reopening a coronary blocked artery. On the occasion of World Heart Day, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central shared a detailed analysis of PAMI performed over the past three years.

The data underscores the critical role of Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PPCI) in saving lives during acute myocardial infarctions, reflecting significant trends and disparities across different demographics. According to the data, the number of patients undergoing primary angioplasty are consistently rising with 27 patients in 2021, 37 patients in 2022 and 57 patients in 2023.

Out of the total 121 patients that underwent angioplasty in the last three years, 74 patients belong to the age group of 44 to 55 years, 34 patients are in the age group of 35 to 45 years whereas only 13 patients are from the age group of 25 to 35 years. Notably, no women patients underwent angioplasty in the age group of 25 to 35 years in these three years. The overall data shows that while 86.02% of the patients are male, only 13.98% of them are female.

Dr. Parin Sangoi, cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “Women, particularly before menopause, are often protected against heart attacks compared to men. This is primarily due to the cardioprotective effects of estrogen, which helps regulate cholesterol and maintains flexibility in blood vessels. However, this hormonal advantage diminishes after menopause, equalizing the risk for both genders. Moreover, heart attack symptoms in women often differ from the classic presentation, with many experiencing less intense chest pain and more subtle signs like fatigue, nausea, or discomfort in the neck or jaw. This can delay diagnosis and treatment, leading to worse outcomes.”

Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central’s PAMI data also reveals noteworthy variations in the timing and effectiveness of interventions based on demographic factors. Prompt and effective treatment is crucial in improving survival rates, yet the data shows that delays in treatment are more common in certain age groups. This highlights the need for increased public education on recognizing the signs of a heart attack and seeking immediate medical attention.

“At Wockhardt Hospitals, we emphasize the importance of early awareness and regular heart screenings, particularly for women over 50, as lifestyle factors such as smoking, diabetes, and stress can further elevate the risk. Heart health is essential for both genders, but women should remain vigilant about recognizing atypical symptoms and seeking timely medical care to prevent serious cardiac events,” added Sangoi.