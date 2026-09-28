World Heart Day 2026: Second Opinions In Heart Treatment Rise 50 Per Cent In 5 Years, Say Cardiologists

Patients are increasingly consulting additional cardiac specialists before undergoing major heart procedures | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Patients undergoing cardiac treatment are increasingly seeking a second medical opinion before undergoing major procedures.

According to cardiologists, the number of patients seeking a second opinion has increased by nearly 50% in the past five years, driven by the availability of multiple treatment options, newer technologies and easier access to specialists.

The trend comes into focus ahead of World Heart Day, observed on September 29, which aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

Doctors said the rise in second opinions does not necessarily indicate a lack of trust in the first doctor. Instead, patients and families increasingly want to understand their condition, compare treatment options and assess the risks before deciding on angioplasty, stenting, bypass surgery or valve procedures.

Multiple Treatment Options

Dr Pawan Kumar, senior cardiac surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital, said cardiac treatment has changed considerably over the past two to three decades. While severe blockages earlier had limited treatment options, patients today have several choices, including angioplasty, different types of stents and minimally invasive or robotic-assisted bypass procedures.

One blockage may therefore have multiple treatment approaches, depending on the patient's age, severity of disease and overall health. Doctors said this has made a second opinion particularly relevant before major procedures.

Treatment options for heart valve disease have also expanded. Selected patients can undergo TAVI/TAVR for valve replacement without open-chest surgery. Mitral valve disease can also be managed through valve repair, replacement or less invasive procedures.

Access To Specialists Expands

Senior physician Dr Abid Khan said patients also seek second opinions when they are unsure about ECG, angiography or other test reports. The need becomes more pronounced when procedures such as stenting or bypass surgery are recommended.

Meanwhile, the expansion of cardiac facilities has made seeking another opinion easier. Cardiologist Dr Ajay Chaurasia said the Mira Road-Borivali belt had around four cath labs about five years ago, compared with around 15 now. The expansion includes facilities in Dahisar, Mira Road and Borivali.

With more cardiac specialists and diagnostic facilities available closer to patients, they can now carry their angiography CDs and reports to another specialist without travelling to major hospitals.

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Doctors said a second opinion can be particularly useful before major surgery or stent placement, when multiple treatment options are available, when there is uncertainty over a diagnosis, or before starting expensive or long-term treatment.

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