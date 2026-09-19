Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Youth Dies Of Heart Attack During Lalbaugcha Raja Visit

Jaideep Meghraj Nemade died after suffering a heart attack while visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: A 25-year-old youth from Jalgaon died of a heart attack while visiting the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on September 17. The deceased has been identified as Jaideep Meghraj Nemade, a resident of Bavdhan, Pune, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11.40 pm on September 17. Nemade was sitting with his friends near Lalbaug Building No. 3 when he suddenly complained of feeling unwell. Office-bearers of the Lalbaug Ganesh Utsav Mandal immediately arranged an ambulance and rushed him to Global Hospital.

Despite treatment, Nemade died at the hospital after suffering a heart attack, police said.

Police Begin Inquiry

The Kalachowki police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are conducting further inquiries. Police Deputy Commissioner Anurag Jain said that Nemade's family members had not raised any complaint or suspicion regarding his death.

Family Background

According to sources, Nemade originally hailed from the Shirsoli Road area of Jalgaon district. His father, Meghraj Subhash Nemade, is the director of Nemade Transport. Jaideep was the only son in the family. His mother had passed away around 12 years ago.

Nemade had completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering as well as an MBA and was working in Pune.

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Last Rites In Jalgaon

Following the post-mortem examination, his body was taken to Jalgaon. His last rites were performed on the morning of September 19.

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