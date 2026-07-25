World Head And Neck Cancer Day 2026: Experts Urge Early Detection As India Records 77,000 Oral Cancer Cases Annually, 15 Per Cent Recurrence

Doctors have urged regular oral cancer screening and follow-up to improve survival and reduce recurrence among patients | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: Ahead of World Head and Neck Cancer Day, oncologists and dental experts have urged people to prioritise early screening and regular follow-up, warning that 10–15 per cent of patients treated for head and neck cancer experience a recurrence, even after successful treatment.

Head and neck cancers affect the mouth, tongue, throat, voice box, nose, sinuses, and salivary glands. India bears one of the world's highest burdens of oral cancer, recording nearly 77,000 new cases and over 52,000 deaths every year, making early detection crucial for improving survival.

Experts Stress Early Detection

Dr Amit Chakraborty, Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon at SSO Hospital, Ghatkopar, said recurrence remains one of the biggest challenges despite advances in surgery, radiation therapy, and medicines.

"A recurrence is not the end of the road. With timely detection through regular follow-up and appropriate treatment, many patients can successfully overcome recurrent cancer and continue to lead healthy, cancer-free lives," he said.

He added that SSO Hospital performs 700–800 head and neck cancer surgeries annually, with oral cancers accounting for the largest share. Around 12–15 per cent of these surgeries are performed for recurrent disease, highlighting the need for sustained surveillance even after treatment.

Regular Screening Advised

Experts also stressed that many oral cancers can be detected during routine dental examinations before symptoms become severe. Persistent mouth ulcers lasting more than two weeks, white or red patches inside the mouth, unexplained lumps, or difficulty chewing or swallowing should never be ignored.

"Oral cancer is highly treatable when detected early. A simple screening during a routine dental visit can identify suspicious lesions before symptoms become severe," said Dr Sachin Katira, Co-Founder and CEO of Eka Dental Care.

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Both experts emphasised that quitting tobacco and areca nut products, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining regular dental and cancer follow-up visits, and seeking prompt medical attention for persistent oral changes can significantly improve outcomes and reduce the risk of advanced disease.

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