MMR Health Alert: 9 In 10 Tobacco Users Continue Habit Despite Knowing Oral Cancer Risks, Reveals KIMS Survey

A KIMS Cancer Institute survey highlights the persistent challenge of tobacco addiction despite widespread awareness of its link to oral cancer | File Photo

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: A community-based survey conducted by KIMS Cancer Institute, Thane, across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has revealed a worrying gap between awareness and action, with most tobacco users continuing the habit despite knowing it can cause oral cancer.

Survey Methodology And Coverage

The survey, conducted between March and May 2026 ahead of World No Tobacco Day, covered 456 individuals from temples, mosques, railway stations, bank workplaces, autorickshaw stands, and domestic worker communities. The study was led by Dr Hitesh R. Singhavi and Dr Anil Heroor of KIMS Hospital.

Awareness Vs Continued Tobacco Use

According to the findings, 77.2% of participants were aware that tobacco can cause oral cancer. However, nearly 88% of current tobacco users continued consuming tobacco despite knowing the risks, indicating that addiction remains a major barrier to quitting.

The survey found that 35.5% of respondents were current tobacco users, with smokeless products such as gutkha, khaini, and chewing tobacco being more common than smoking. Around 25% reported exposure to second-hand smoke.

Gaps In Cessation Support

Researchers identified significant gaps in cessation support. Only 23.5% of tobacco users had attempted to quit during the past year, while just 20.4% had ever received professional advice or counselling to help them stop using tobacco.

Oral Cancer Screening Findings

The oral cancer screening component revealed several warning signs. Nearly 28% of participants had reduced mouth opening, a key symptom of Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF), a potentially cancerous condition linked to tobacco and areca nut use.

Another 7.9% reported persistent oral ulcers, while several participants were diagnosed with potentially malignant oral lesions such as leukoplakia and OSMF.

The programme achieved a 96.7% oral examination coverage rate, highlighting the effectiveness of community-based screening in detecting high-risk cases early.

Expert Opinions On Tobacco Addiction And Screening

“The biggest lesson from this survey is that awareness alone does not guarantee action. Most tobacco users already know the risks, but addiction remains a powerful barrier. We need stronger tobacco cessation support, counselling, and community engagement to help people quit successfully,” said Dr Hitesh R. Singhavi.

Emphasising the importance of early detection, Dr Anil Heroor said regular oral cancer screening and timely intervention can significantly reduce the burden of the disease and save lives.

Concerns Over Nicotine Products And Vaping

Highlighting concerns over newer nicotine products, Saurabh Gupta, Regional Director, KIMS Hospitals, said, “There is a growing misconception that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking. Certain vape devices can contain nicotine exposure equivalent to hundreds of cigarettes, increasing the risk of addiction and long-term health complications, especially among younger users.”

Also Watch:

Read Also Tata Memorial Centre Calls For Stronger Tobacco Control To Curb Rising Cancer Burden

Regulatory Framework For Tobacco Packaging

In India, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and the Packaging and Labelling Rules, tobacco product packets must carry health warnings covering 85% of the principal display area on both the front and back sides of the pack.

Of this, 60% must be a pictorial warning (graphic images of cancer and other diseases) and 25% must be a textual warning, leaving only 15% of the pack for branding and product information. The 85% warning requirement has been in force since April 1, 2016.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/