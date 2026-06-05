World Environment Day: BJP Vashi Mandal Hosts Tree Plantation & Conservation Drive In Vashi |

To commemorate World Environment Day, the BJP Vashi Mandal organized a tree plantation and environmental conservation programme on Friday at Kanakeshwar Navagraha Temple Garden in Sector 7, Vashi, and at Modern School, Vashi.

Leadership & Goal

The initiative was conducted under the leadership of Vikas Baban Sorte, President of BJP Vashi Mandal, with the objective of promoting environmental awareness and encouraging community participation in conservation efforts.

A large number of students, teachers, and staff members of Modern School participated in the programme. School Principal Sumitra Bhosale was present along with faculty members and students who actively took part in the plantation drive.

Call for Unity

Speaking on the occasion, organizers emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and the need for collective action to address ecological challenges. Saplings were planted at the designated locations, and participants were encouraged to contribute towards creating a greener and more sustainable future.

Several BJP Vashi Mandal office-bearers and party workers attended the event, including Shamrao Aldar, Mangesh Chavan, Jayant Patil, Bharat Mavale, Pravin Bhagat, Ganesh Shinde, James Aware, Jinendra Tripathi, Vishal Sabale, Sulabha Dhuri, Kalpana Chhatre, Sugandha Shelattkar, Malti Soni, Kavita Katkadhond, Anupama Hiwale and Reshmi Degavkar.

Closing Pledge

The programme concluded with all participants taking a collective pledge to protect the environment and work towards preserving natural resources for future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Vikas Baban Sorte reiterated the campaign's message: "Plant trees, nurture trees, and protect the environment," stressing that environmental protection is a shared responsibility that requires sustained public participation.

The event formed part of a series of activities organised across Navi Mumbai to mark World Environment Day and promote awareness about ecological conservation.

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