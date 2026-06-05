Palghar Crime: MSEDCL Technician, Security Guard Assaulted During Power Restoration Work In Vasai East; 3 Booked

MSEDCL staff face an alleged attack while working to restore electricity after a transformer failure in Vasai East | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, June 5: In a shocking incident, a senior technician and a security guard of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were brutally assaulted by local youths following a power outage caused by a transformer failure in Vasai East. The Manikpur Police have registered a case against three individuals in connection with the incident.

Vasai-Virar has recently been witnessing frequent power outages. A similar disruption occurred on Wednesday night, June 3, in the Vasai East area. At around 10:30 PM, Ramesh Mukne, a senior technician at MSEDCL’s Navghar East branch, and his colleague Nikhil Gangadhar Ijarkar were on night shift duty. They heard a loud explosion near Diwan Apartment in Ramdas Nagar, located just opposite the MSEDCL office.

Technicians respond to transformer fire

Suspecting a transformer blast, Mukne and Ijarkar rushed to the spot and found the transformer on fire. Showing presence of mind, they immediately doused the flames and returned to the office to gather repair equipment. Around 11:00 PM, while they were repairing the main power line at the office, the situation took an ugly turn.

Three youths residing in the building opposite stormed into the MSEDCL office. They picked an argument, demanding, "The power in our building is still not back. Why is it taking you so long to fix it?"

Assault on MSEDCL staff

The altercation escalated rapidly, and the trio began physically assaulting technician Ramesh Mukne. When the office security guard, Prakash Pandurang Tadel, stepped in to defuse the situation and rescue Mukne, the attackers struck Tadel on his left ear with a heavy metal bracelet (kada), causing injuries. Mukne also sustained neck injuries and swelling due to the assault.

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Following the incident, a case was registered at the Manikpur Police Station against three accused: Abhishek Ravi Kadam (25), Akshay Ravi Kadam (24), and Shlok Pendhare (25).

They have been booked under Sections 121(1), 132, 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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