World Environment Day: Ameya Academy & Trust Pledge 10,000 Trees Across Vasai-Virar Region | Image Source: ISR Recruitment/twitter

Virar: Marking the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ameya Sports Academy and Yashwant Keshav Charitable Trust have jointly resolved to plant 10,000 trees across the Vasai-Virar region this year. This ambitious tree plantation drive was inaugurated on Thursday in the Yashwant Nagar area of Virar by Rajiv Patil, the first Mayor of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation. Social workers, students, environmentalists, and local residents participated in large numbers.

Annual Initiative

Spreading the message of environmental conservation, this annual initiative will see thousands of saplings of various plant species being planted across different parts of the city. Notably, the saplings for this campaign are being provided by the Ameya Sports Academy. Along with planting trees, the initiative strongly emphasizes tree conservation, urging citizens to take the lead in ensuring the survival of the planted saplings.

While guiding the attendees, former Mayor Rajiv Patil appealed to housing societies, social organizations, youth clubs, and environmental enthusiasts in the city to actively participate in this campaign.

Need of the Hour

"Tree plantation is the need of the hour to maintain ecological balance. If every citizen plants at least one tree and nurtures it, the city can become greener and pollution-free," Rajeev patil said.

With rising pollution, shrinking green covers, and climate change, the importance of tree conservation has become more critical than ever. Against this backdrop, the campaign to plant 10,000 trees is being implemented acrossPublic places, Schools and colleges, Housing complexes, Open spaces across the city.

During the event, attendees took an environmental protection pledge. They also resolved to make collective efforts toward a plastic-free environment, cleanliness, and a green Vasai-Virar. Given the growing response from citizens and the participation of various organizations, the organizers expressed confidence that the campaign will be a grand success.

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