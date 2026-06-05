World Environment Day 2026: Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Massive Tree Plantation Drive Across Kharghar, Navade, Kalamboli And Kamothe

Residents, civic officials and environmental volunteers plant indigenous saplings across Panvel during World Environment Day celebrations | AI Generated Image

Panvel, June 5: Marking World Environment Day, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out extensive tree plantation drives at multiple locations across its jurisdiction, including Navade, Kharghar, Kalamboli, and Kamothe.

Kharghar plantation drive

At Plot No. 3 adjacent to Gramvikas Bhavan in Sector 21, Kharghar, the PMC's Garden Department planted nearly 100 saplings of indigenous species, including amla, karanj, tamhan, kanchan, guava, cashew, and tamarind.

आपलं पनवेल, स्वच्छ, हरित पनवेल’ बनविण्यासाठी आपण प्रयत्न् करूया : महापौर नितीन पाटील



जागतिक पर्यावरण दिन निमित्त वृक्षारोपण



मागील वर्षी पालिकेने 52 हजार झाडे लावली, विशेष म्हणजे ही सर्व देशी बनावटीची झाडे आहेत. या वर्षीही महापालिकेने 1 लाख झाडे लावण्याचे उद्दीष्ट हाती घेतले… pic.twitter.com/N6aGkBpeiT — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) June 5, 2026

The programme was attended by corporators Pravin Patil, Anita Patil, Madhu Patil, Paresha Brijesh Patel, Shatrughan Kakade, Leena Garad, and Ajit Adsule. Senior civic officials including Ward Superintendent Jitendra Madhavi, Garden Supervisor Nitin Rathod, and Sanitation Inspector Atul Mohakar were also present.

The event received active support from Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai Sunrise, R Sankalp Foundation, faculty members, and NSS volunteers from KLE College, Kalamboli. Several senior citizens and environmental enthusiasts from the locality also participated.

Navade sub-division

A separate plantation drive was conducted around the Pisarve Lake area in Navade. The programme was attended by Leader of Opposition Arvind Mhatre along with corporators Haresh Keni, Janardan Patil, Vijayashree Patil, Yogita Phadke, Leena Mhatre, and Nandkumar Mhatre.

Kalamboli Ward Committee 'B'

At Plot No. 4 in Sector 17, Roadpali, under Kalamboli Ward Committee 'B', approximately 100 native tree saplings, including kanchan, tamhan, karanj, and guava, were planted.

Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, corporators Amar Patil, Ravindra Bhagat, Saraswati Kathara, Bayaja Bargaje, Damayanti Bhoir, and Ravinath Patil participated in the event. Local residents, senior citizens, social activists, and environmental volunteers joined the plantation campaign.

Kamothe Ward Committee 'C'

In Kamothe, a plantation drive was organised at the ground behind the Urban Primary Health Centre in Sector 8. Various indigenous species, including kanchan, tamhan, and karanj, were planted.

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Corporators Arun Kumar Bhagat and Vikas Gharat, social activist Suresh Kharat, along with local residents and environmentalists, participated in the programme.

The citywide campaign highlighted the importance of community participation in safeguarding the environment and strengthening Panvel's green infrastructure in the face of growing urbanisation.

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