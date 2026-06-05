World Environment Day 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Launches ReRoot Drive At Kanjurmarg Landfill, Plans 16,000 Trees

Mayor Ritu Tawde plants a sapling at the Kanjurmarg landfill as Mumbai expands its urban forest restoration efforts under the ReRoot initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday launched a tree plantation drive at the Kanjurmarg landfill site under the 'ReRoot' urban forest restoration initiative, with plans to plant nearly 16,000 trees in the area. Speaking at the event, she said the civic body would replicate similar plantation drives at landfill sites across Mumbai.

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited organised a tree plantation campaign at the Kanjurmarg landfill’s waste processing centre.

The programme brought together students, non-governmental organisations, and residents, leading to the plantation of around 750 trees. The drive focused on native species, including Bahava (Golden Shower), to promote biodiversity and strengthen awareness about environmental stewardship.

Mayor emphasises green cover expansion

Addressing the event, Tawde said, “Despite rapid urbanisation and infrastructure growth, expanding Mumbai’s green cover remains a priority. The civic body will undertake similar plantation drives at all landfill sites across Mumbai, but citizens must also actively participate in the effort."

She added that the BMC follows a policy of planting ten trees for every tree removed, and that the ReRoot initiative is aimed at restoring ecological balance while supporting the city’s continued development.

Sustainable transformation of landfill sites

Shiju Antony, Chief Sustainability Officer of Antony Waste Group, said: "Waste management is often judged by what we remove. This forest shows what we can create. By planting 15,000 native trees we are transforming part of our own waste-processing site into a thriving ecosystem that will benefit the environment, biodiversity, and local communities for decades to come."

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"The ‘ReRoot’ initiative seeks to transform solid waste management infrastructure into a sustainable green ecosystem. As part of the project, more than seven native tree species will be planted. With around 12,800 plants already growing at the Kanjurmarg site, the addition of 16,000 new trees is expected to substantially boost the area's green cover and biodiversity," said a civic official.

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