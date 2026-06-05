World Environment Day 2026: MSRTC Launches Statewide Cleanliness Drive; Buses, Stations And Toilets To Be Cleaned Every 4 Hours

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik inaugurates MSRTC's statewide cleanliness campaign aimed at improving hygiene and passenger comfort | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, June 5: In a major push to improve passenger amenities, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday launched a statewide cleanliness campaign under which ST bus stations, buses, crew rest rooms, and toilets will be cleaned every four hours.

The initiative was inaugurated by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik at Parel Bus Station on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Campaign objectives and hygiene measures

The campaign aims to improve hygiene standards at bus stations across Maharashtra through the use of mechanised cleaning equipment and regular sanitation drives.

पर्यावरण दिनी स्वच्छ आणि हरित महाराष्ट्राच्या दिशेने आणखी एक महत्त्वपूर्ण पाऊल!



परळ आगारातून राज्यव्यापी अत्याधुनिक स्वच्छता मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ करताना ई-बससाठी विस्तारित चार्जिंग केंद्रांच्या उभारणीचे भूमिपूजन करण्यात आले. स्वच्छ बसस्थानके, स्वच्छ एसटी बसेस, आधुनिक सुविधा आणि… pic.twitter.com/ZnBV0DImxA — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 5, 2026

During the launch event, modern cleaning machines deployed for the initiative were demonstrated. Senior MSRTC officials, divisional controllers, and employee representatives attended the programme.

🗓️ ५ जून २०२६ | 📍 परळ



पर्यावरण दिनानिमित्त राज्यभर अत्याधुनिक स्वच्छता मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ



परळ आगारात विस्तारित नऊ चार्जिंग केंद्रांच्या उभारणीचे भूमिपूजन



जागतिक पर्यावरण दिनाचे औचित्य साधून महाराष्ट्र राज्य मार्ग परिवहन महामंडळाच्या वतीने राज्यव्यापी अत्याधुनिक स्वच्छता… pic.twitter.com/BXRFmhPVhh — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 5, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Sarnaik said MSRTC is not just a transport service but an essential part of the daily lives of lakhs of people across the state.

“Providing passengers with clean, safe, and quality facilities is our primary responsibility. This campaign will help make travel more comfortable and pleasant for commuters,” he said.

Recycling and environmental goals

As part of the initiative, plastic bottles and carry bags collected from bus stations will be segregated and sent for recycling. The recycled material will be used to manufacture useful products, supporting the state’s environmental goals.

Sarnaik stressed that cleanliness should be a continuous process and said senior officials would regularly monitor implementation to ensure standards are maintained.

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Electric bus infrastructure expansion

The minister also laid the foundation stone for an expanded electric bus charging facility at the Parel depot. The project includes the installation of nine charging stations and is part of MSRTC’s larger plan to create charging infrastructure at all 251 depots in the state.

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