MSRTC To Plant 78,000 Trees Across Maharashtra Depots To Boost Green Cover And Reduce Heat

MSRTC's statewide plantation campaign aims to create greener depots, improve air quality and lower temperatures across Maharashtra | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 1: In a major green initiative announced on the 78th Foundation Day of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that 78,000 trees will be planted across MSRTC depots and premises throughout Maharashtra. The plantation drive is aimed at creating a greener environment and reducing temperatures in and around transport facilities.

Statewide plantation drive announced

Speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations, Sarnaik said the large-scale plantation campaign would cover depots, workshops, and other MSRTC-owned spaces across the state.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would help bring down local temperatures by at least 2 to 3 degrees Celsius while improving air quality and providing better surroundings for employees and passengers.

🗓️ १ जून २०२६ | 📍प्रभादेवी



स्वच्छ, हरित आणि सक्षम एसटी घडवण्याचा संकल्प



एसटी महामंडळाचा ७८ वा वर्धापन दिन आज उत्साहात संपन्न झाला. यावेळी उपस्थितांशी संवाद साधला. एसटीच्या चालक-वाहक, निवृत्त सेवक तसेच राज्यातील सर्व प्रवाशांना एसटीच्या ७८ व्या वर्धापन दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा दिल्या.… pic.twitter.com/Ku5DXjqShQ — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 1, 2026

“The plantation of 78,000 trees is a significant step towards environmental conservation. As these trees grow, they will help reduce heat, increase green cover, and create a more comfortable atmosphere around MSRTC premises,” Sarnaik said.

The announcement comes at a time when several parts of Maharashtra are witnessing rising temperatures and increasing concerns over urban heat.

Transport authorities believe that expanding green cover around depots can contribute to long-term environmental benefits while enhancing the appearance of public transport facilities.

७८ वर्षांचा अभिमान... सेवेचा, विश्वासाचा आणि जनतेशी असलेल्या अतूट नात्याचा!



एसटीच्या ७८ व्या वर्धापन दिनानिमित्त "स्वच्छ एसटी, हरित एसटी आणि सक्षम एसटी" घडवण्याचा संकल्प केला.



७८ हजार वृक्ष लागवड, स्वच्छता अभियान, इंधन बचत आणि प्रवाशांना अधिक उत्तम सेवा देण्याच्या निर्धारासह… pic.twitter.com/Jutfnx5oT2 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 1, 2026

Drive to cover depots, workshops and transport premises

MSRTC, one of the largest public transport undertakings in the country, operates more than 13,000 buses connecting cities, towns, and villages across Maharashtra.

The tree plantation drive is expected to be carried out in phases, with local depot administrations participating in the implementation and maintenance of the saplings.

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Officials said the initiative reflects the corporation’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental responsibility. The campaign is expected to strengthen green infrastructure across MSRTC properties while promoting awareness about conservation among employees and commuters.

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