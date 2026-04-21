Maharashtra Approves ₹13 Crore Solar Power Project For State Transport Corporation To Cut Energy Costs | File pic

Mumbai: In a push towards green energy adoption, the Maharashtra government has approved the first phase of a grid-connected solar power initiative for the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (ST), Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Tuesday.

2.57 MW capacity on rooftops

The project, with a planned capacity of 2.57 megawatts, will see solar panels installed on the rooftops of bus depots, stations, workshops and administrative offices across the state. The electricity generated will be used for in-house consumption, reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

According to Sarnaik, the state has granted administrative and financial approval of approximately ₹13.03 crore for the project. Once implemented, the initiative is expected to significantly cut electricity expenses of the transport undertaking, with estimated annual savings of ₹3–4 crore.

Financial relief and environmental benefits

Officials said the move will not only ease the financial burden on the ST corporation but also contribute to environmental sustainability by promoting renewable energy usage across its facilities.

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The minister emphasised that strict adherence to technical standards, approved designs and environmental regulations will be ensured during execution of the project.

Describing it as a key step towards cleaner energy, Sarnaik said the initiative is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including energy efficiency, reduced operational costs and support for the state’s broader environmental goals.

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