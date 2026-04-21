Maharashtra Govt Enables Online NA Land Conversion Payments Via BPMS; Boosts Ease Of Doing Business

Maharashtra launches BPMS-based online system for NA land conversion payments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 21: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday introduced a new online facility enabling payment of non-agricultural (NA) land conversion premiums through the Building Plan Management System (BPMS).

It is a major push toward digital governance and ease of doing business in Maharashtra. The initiative was launched by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Online payment facility launched

The newly introduced system allows citizens to make one-time conversion premium payments directly on the BPMS platform, eliminating the need to visit District Collector offices. Officials said the move will significantly enhance transparency, efficiency, and convenience in land administration across the state.

Real-time land record updates

A key highlight of the upgraded framework is its real-time synchronisation feature, under which payments made via BPMS are automatically updated on the 7/12 extract. This ensures seamless and accurate land record updates without manual intervention, reducing delays and scope for discrepancies.

Shift to one-time premium system

The reform also replaces the earlier system of annual NA tax assessments with a one-time, ready reckoner-based conversion premium. According to the government, this change is aimed at easing compliance burdens on citizens while creating a more predictable and investor-friendly regulatory environment.

Recognised as best practice

The initiative has received recognition from the Government of India as a “best practice” model for improving ease of doing business, with potential for adoption by other states.

Further system upgrades planned

Further improvements are in the pipeline, with a major upgrade to the Auto DCR (Development Control Regulations) system expected to be completed within the next 10 days. This enhancement will ensure better alignment with the new conversion framework and strengthen overall system integration.

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Officials said the digitisation of the real estate lifecycle—from application to approval—will help reduce project timelines and lower compliance costs.

The integration of the conversion process with the Annual Statement of Rates (ASR) is also expected to bring greater standardisation and accountability by minimising discretionary decision-making.

Citizens and stakeholders can access the new facility through the official state portal.

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