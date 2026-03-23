Maharashtra Govt Launches Fully Online Property Card Mutation Services In Mumbai, Benefiting Nearly 3 Million Citizens

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | IANS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that property card (milkat patrika) mutation services in Mumbai will now be fully available online, benefiting nearly 3 million citizens. It is a major relief for property owners of Mumbai.

Revenue Minister's Announcement

Making the announcement in the state assembly, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the move marks a significant and historic step towards digital governance. He stated that citizens will no longer need to visit government offices for property-related mutations, as the entire process can now be completed from home.

For the first time, as many as 45 types of property mutations—including sale deeds, inheritance entries, gift deeds, leases, mortgages, road setbacks, reservations, and land acquisition processes—have been brought under the online system.

Technical Hurdles Resolved

Bawankule explained that technical challenges had earlier delayed computerisation in Mumbai due to differences in property record systems compared to the rest of Maharashtra. However, the government has now resolved these issues and made over 27,800 digitised property cards across 19 revenue divisions and four town planning schemes accessible to the public.

The minister urged citizens to utilise the official Mahabhumi portal for availing these services, expressing confidence that the initiative will curb corruption and significantly speed up administrative processes.

A dedicated portal developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Pune, will allow citizens to submit applications online and track their status through SMS notifications, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in the system.

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