Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Services Hit As Sanitation Workers Launch Indefinite Strike Over Pay, PF, And Safety Demands

Civic services in Kalyan-Dombivli were hit on Monday after contract sanitation workers and vehicle drivers of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) launched an indefinite strike under the banner of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, pressing for a series of long-pending demands. |

Kalyan: Civic services in Kalyan-Dombivli were hit on Monday after contract sanitation workers and vehicle drivers of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) launched an indefinite strike under the banner of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, pressing for a series of long-pending demands.

Sit-In Intensifies

The protestors have staged a sit-in outside the KDMC headquarters, halting work and intensifying pressure on the civic administration. The agitation has led to disruption in garbage collection services across several parts of the city.

Speaking on behalf of the union, office-bearer Jayashree Patil alleged that the civic body had outsourced garbage collection work to a contractor, identified as Secure, but the workers employed under the contractor are being denied basic facilities and rights. She claimed that sanitation workers and drivers are forced to work under hazardous and challenging conditions, often risking their lives without adequate safety measures.

Key Grievances

Among the key grievances raised by the workers are irregular payment of salaries, non-deposit of Provident Fund (PF) contributions, and absence of health insurance coverage. Workers also alleged that they are not provided with salary slips and, in several cases, have not been issued appointment letters.

The union further demanded that workers be granted weekly offs and public holidays, along with a Diwali bonus equivalent to their full salary. Additionally, they raised concerns over the lack of compensation for workers or their families in case of injury or death during duty.

Patil stated that despite previous assurances from the KDMC administration to address these issues, no concrete action has been taken.

“We were promised that our demands would be fulfilled after earlier protests, but nothing has changed. Hence, we have been compelled to resume agitation,” she said.

In a symbolic act of protest, workers parked garbage collection vehicles near the entrance of the KDMC headquarters, blocking access and drawing attention to their demands.

The union has made it clear that the strike will continue indefinitely until their demands are met. As of 3 pm on Monday, the civic administration had not initiated any formal dialogue with the protesting workers.

With the strike entering its first day, residents may face growing inconvenience if the deadlock between the workers and the administration continues.

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