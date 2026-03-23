Mumbai News: 9-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Kidnapping Attempt In Goregaon West; 50-Yr-Old Woman Detained

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Goregaon West on March 22. The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against Chandaben Waghari, 50, for alleged kidnapping. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Goregaon West on March 22. The Bangur Nagar police have registered a case against Chandaben Waghari, 50, for alleged kidnapping.

Mother's Complaint

According to the police, the complainant, Rekha Khan, 40, resides in Bhagat Singh Nagar and works as a housemaid. On March 21, around 7 pm, her younger daughter, Nisha, was sent to give sweets to her friend Gayatri. At around 7:30 pm, Khan received a call from an unknown number informing her that Nisha had lost her way. Shortly after, she received another call from a different unknown number, in which the caller said that Nisha was crying and asked her to come to Suvidha Chawl.

Meanwhile, Nisha told her mother over the phone that a woman who had earlier come to their house begging had chased her. Khan immediately rushed to Suvidha Chawl, where a crowd had gathered, and the woman was also present.

Child's Account

Nisha told her mother that the woman held her hand and asked her to come along, promising to give her sweets, and attempted to take her away. Frightened, Nisha managed to contact her mother using another man’s mobile phone.

The police later detained the woman. Investigation revealed that the accused resides in Siddheshwar Society in the same area.

Based on Khan’s complaint, the police have registered a case alleging that the woman lured the minor girl and attempted to abduct her.

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