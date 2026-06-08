World Environment Day 2026: MRVC To Plant 29 Saplings For Every Tree Felled For Borivali–Virar Rail Expansion Project

MRVC launches a large-scale plantation drive in Panvel to offset tree loss from the Borivali–Virar railway expansion project | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: In a major green initiative linked to railway infrastructure expansion, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has announced that 29 saplings will be planted for every tree cut for the Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th railway line project.

The plantation drive, announced on World Environment Day, will see 10,230 saplings planted at Karjade in Panvel as part of compensatory afforestation measures.

Compensatory afforestation drive

MRVC said that 349 trees were felled after obtaining the required permission from the Forest Department for the construction of the additional railway tracks between Borivali and Virar.

To offset the environmental impact, the agency has undertaken a large-scale plantation programme, significantly exceeding the mandatory compensatory requirement.

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas S. Wadekar said the tree-cutting permission was granted by the Forest Department to facilitate the crucial suburban railway capacity enhancement project.

He stressed that infrastructure development and environmental conservation must go hand in hand. “Development and environmental protection complement each other,” Wadekar said.

Long-term sapling maintenance

The responsibility for protecting and maintaining the saplings for seven years has been entrusted to the Assistant Conservator of Forests. According to MRVC, the long-term maintenance plan is aimed at ensuring a high survival rate and creating a sustainable green cover in the area.

Also Watch:

The Borivali–Virar 5th and 6th railway line project is one of several capacity augmentation works being undertaken by MRVC to improve suburban rail services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Officials said the plantation drive reflects the organisation’s commitment to balancing urban infrastructure growth with environmental responsibility.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/