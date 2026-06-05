World Environment Day 2026: Massive Plantation Drive Across Bhiwandi Promotes Green Message Under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Ek Ped Rashtra Ke Naam’

Public representatives, civic officials and residents participate in a citywide plantation campaign to expand Bhiwandi's green cover on World Environment Day | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 5: Marking World Environment Day with a strong message of ecological responsibility, a large-scale tree plantation drive was conducted across multiple locations in Bhiwandi on Thursday.

The initiative formed part of the nationwide campaign, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Ek Ped Rashtra Ke Naam’, aimed at encouraging citizens to contribute actively towards environmental conservation.

Leadership and participation

Leading the celebrations, Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Chaudhary planted saplings at the Oswal Park premises in Anjurphata, highlighting the importance of increasing green cover in rapidly urbanising areas.

The event witnessed the participation of MLA Mahesh Choughule, BJP City President Ravi Sawant, Giants Welfare Foundation 1-C Federation President Manisha Bhangare, Halari Oswal Samaj President Jayendra Savla, and several local residents.

In a unique gesture to promote sustainable environmental practices, the Giants Welfare Foundation distributed seed balls to dignitaries and participants, encouraging community-driven plantation efforts beyond the ceremonial event.

Municipal initiatives

Simultaneously, Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Additional Commissioner Vitthal Dake led plantation activities at the Kalyan Naka flyover precinct and within the municipal headquarters campus.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Balakrishna Kshirsagar, Assistant Commissioner Sudhir Gurav, Public Relations Officer Shrikant Pardeshi, and other civic officials.

Mayor’s appeal for sustained participation

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Chaudhary stressed that environmental protection requires sustained public participation. “Planting a sapling is only the first step. Citizens must also take responsibility for nurturing and protecting the trees to ensure their survival and growth,” he said.

He further appealed to residents to actively participate in environmental initiatives and adopt greener lifestyles to help combat the growing challenges of pollution and climate change.

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The plantation drives held across the city reflected a collective commitment by elected representatives, civic authorities, social organisations, and citizens towards creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Bhiwandi.

With environmental concerns increasingly taking centre stage, such initiatives are expected to play a vital role in enhancing urban biodiversity and improving the quality of life for future generations.

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