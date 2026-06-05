World Environment Day 2026: BNMC Plants 512 Saplings Across Bhiwandi, Sets Target Of 20,000 Trees

BNMC officials, public representatives and residents participate in a citywide plantation drive aimed at expanding Bhiwandi's green cover | File Photo

Bhiwandi, June 5: Marking World Environment Day with a strong push towards urban greening and environmental conservation, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) undertook a large-scale plantation drive across the city on Friday, planting 512 saplings of indigenous tree species at multiple locations.

The initiative was aimed at increasing green cover, improving air quality, and encouraging public participation in environmental protection. The campaign was formally inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar, who planted the first sapling and appealed to citizens to actively contribute to making Bhiwandi greener and more sustainable.

Participation and green goals

The programme witnessed the participation of Mayor Narayan Choudhary, MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama, MLAs Mahesh Choughule and Rais Shaikh, along with corporators, civic officials, social organisations, and local residents. Participants collectively pledged to support the city's long-term environmental goals under the slogan “Plant Trees, Save Trees.”

As part of the civic body's ambitious green vision, BNMC has set a target of planting 20,000 trees across the city in the coming months.

Ward-wise plantation efforts

The plantation drive was carried out simultaneously across all five ward committee jurisdictions. Under Ward Committee No. 1, saplings were planted at Arif Momin Garden on Nashik Road, the Remand Home on Shantinagar Road, the cemetery near Municipal School No. 70, and Ansari Playground.

In Ward Committee No. 2, plantation activities were undertaken beneath the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover on Kalyan Road and within the premises of the new administrative building. Several locations under Ward Committee No. 3, including Manisurat Building Chowk, the Oswal School–Tapovan School stretch, KR Heights, Kamatghar Road, Punit Sagar Building, Somnagar Hospital campus, and Shrirang Nagar, were also covered under the drive.

Meanwhile, saplings were planted at Khudabaksh Hall and PD Taware Stadium under Ward Committee No. 4, while Challenge Ground, Dagdi School Ward Office, Mahesh Park, and the BGP Dispensary premises were covered under Ward Committee No. 5.

Tree protection campaign

Beyond plantation efforts, BNMC also launched a parallel “Tree Liberation Campaign” to protect existing roadside trees. Civic teams removed nails, banners, posters, and wires that had been attached to trees along major stretches from Nadinaka to Sai Baba Bypass and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Chavindra Main Road.

Officials said notices have been issued to shopkeepers, garage operators, and commercial establishments found damaging trees by using them for advertisements or utility purposes. The civic body warned that strict action would be taken against violators as part of its broader environmental protection efforts.

Also Watch:

With both plantation and tree conservation measures being undertaken simultaneously, BNMC's World Environment Day initiative reflects a comprehensive approach towards building a cleaner, greener, and environmentally resilient Bhiwandi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/