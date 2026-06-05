World Environment Day 2026: Citizens Urged To Write To Authorities For Protection Of Navi Mumbai Wetlands

Environmental activists call for greater public participation to safeguard Navi Mumbai's wetlands, mudflats and flamingo habitats | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 5: Environmentalists and citizen groups have launched a public awareness campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, urging residents to write to government authorities seeking the preservation and protection of Navi Mumbai's ecologically significant wetlands and mudflats.

Call for citizen action

As part of the initiative, residents have been requested to send emails to the Chief Minister's Office and copy various authorities, including CIDCO, the Thane District Collector, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Mangrove Cell, urging immediate action to protect the region's remaining wetlands.

"Every voice matters and every wetland matters. A few minutes spent writing an email can help secure a greener and more sustainable future for Navi Mumbai," the campaign appeal stated.

Importance of wetlands

The campaign highlights the crucial role played by wetlands in supporting biodiversity, providing natural flood protection, enhancing climate resilience, and serving as feeding grounds for thousands of flamingos and migratory birds that visit the region annually.

Under the slogan, "Save Nature, Save Our Wetlands," citizens are being encouraged to send emails to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and other key government agencies, demanding stronger measures to safeguard the city's fragile wetland ecosystems from destruction and reclamation.

Sustainable development focus

The organisers hope that World Environment Day 2026 will become a catalyst for greater public participation in wetland conservation and inspire authorities to strengthen protection measures for one of the region's most valuable natural resources.

The campaign stresses that development and environmental conservation need not be mutually exclusive.

"We are not opposing development. We are advocating responsible and sustainable development that does not destroy invaluable natural assets which future generations will depend upon," the spokesperson added.

Also Watch:

Read Also World Migratory Bird Day 2026: Navi Mumbai Activists Warn Wetland Loss Could Worsen Urban Flooding

Citizen groups noted that Navi Mumbai's wetlands have gained international attention in recent years due to the annual arrival of large numbers of flamingos and other migratory birds. The wetlands also act as natural buffers during heavy rainfall events and contribute significantly to the ecological balance of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/